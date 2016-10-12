Barn fire in Carroll Township

“We arrived within five minutes of the call at 2:15 p.m.” Kevin Rutledge, Lieutenant Carroll Township Fire said “when we arrived there was heavy smoke and it turned into heavy fire.” At that time, Rutledge requested Harris Elmore Fire, Clay Township Fire and Genoa Fire to assist.

The 100x40 wooden barn was connected to a 60x30 metal shop used by the homeowner. “The call came in by a neighbor,” Rutledge said “the homeowner was home, but the fire was on the back side of the property.”

As the fire became more intense, Rutledge requested more manpower. “My biggest concern was the house,” Rutledge said “with the wind out of the south the embers were blowing onto the home that was close by. We wanted to keep the house cooled down and in order to do that we needed more help. It is usually low calls during the day for most volunteer fire departments.”

Rocky Ridge Fire, Erie Township Fire, Portage Fire District and Port Clinton Fire were all called in to assist.

Rutledge called in Mid County EMS to assist Carroll Township EMS because of the number of firefighters on the scene. “We had more than 30 firefighters there,” Rutledge said.

Because the two fire hydrants were across Ohio 19, ODOT was called in to close the roads. Rutledge called for a backhoe to pull rubble apart to make sure the fire was completely out.

Port Clinton Fire was also on standby at Portage Fire District to handle any calls that would arise on the west end of Ottawa County while Danbury Township Fire covered the east end of Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County investigative team were called, but listed the fire as undetermined with no means of origin. The wood barn was a total loss with heavy water damage done to the metal shop.

Carroll Township Fire cleared the scene at 7:15 p.m. “We released the other departments around 6 p.m.” Rutledge said “Portage Fire District stayed to assist with the final cleanup.”

“We received another call before we had our hose and equipment cleaned up,” Rutledge said “a John Deere combine was on fire in a field behind the 3300 block of W. Lakeshore Drive. The main fire was knocked down right after arriving on scene.” Moderate damage was done to the combine with the department cleared at 9 p.m. Dry conditions was the cause of the fire to the combine.

