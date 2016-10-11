No charges in Green Springs June death

“We decided not to press criminal charges. There was inefficient evidence that a crime was committed,” said Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine. There was nothing to show impairment or intent, DeVine said.

Green Springs firefighters were called June 28 to Beaver Creek Reservoir to help two fisherman who had capsized their boat while fishing.

Knierieman was backing up a small fire truck to bring equipment closer to the water.

He did not see Riehm, who was wearing earbuds, walking along the top of the reservoir and struck her.

She died at the scene.

The Seneca County Sheriff investigated the incident and turned over the report to the Prosecutor's office.

Green Springs Fire Chief Grag Lowe declined to comment for the story on the advice of counsel. Calls to the Green Springs mayor were not returned.