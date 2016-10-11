Clyde fire to replace 51 sections of hose; cost up to $14,000

A recent yearly inspection found 51 sections of hose used by the Clyde fire department lacking. Replacement will cost up to $14,000.

The department recently tested 244 sections of hose (13,875 feet) to make sure they could withstand the high pressure of water flowing through them, said Clyde Fire Chief Craig Davis.

The National Fire Association recommends aging hoses be pulled from service. This year they suggest replacing hoses put into service prior to June 1987.

Fifty sections must be replaced because of age. One of the department's tested hoses formed a bubble at a weak spot. It was immediately taken out of service, increasing the number of sections to be replaced to 51.

A bad hose could result in diminished water pressure, could form a hole or, in the worst situation, could fail entirely, known as a blow out.

“In a blow out situation, the end of the hose could become airborne because of the pressure,” Davis said. “It could kill someone.”

Davis has never seen a blow out. “I have read stories but I have not seen it and I do not want to,” he said. Even a loss of pressure or a hole impacting water flow during a fire puts lives in jeopardy, Davis said.

The department applied for a grant to cover the $12,000 to $14,000 cost. They were turned down.

“It is very competitive to get a grant. More are turned down than approved,” Davis said.

Clyde fire received a grant last year to replace some of its turnout gear, he said.

The city administration will have to include replacement in the 2017 budget.

“We may have to do the replacement in stages,” Davis said.

That is a lot of line

Clyde fire has enough hose to stretch 2.62 miles (the equivalent of 13,875 feet of hose)