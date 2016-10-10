Sandusky's vacant commercial building rate drops by 86 percent

SANDUSKY — Sandusky officials continue to bank on a program decreasing the number of deserted commercial structures.

The tally of abandoned businesses within city limits today stands at 22, down 86 percent from 158 from 2012.

Tough regulations and stiff fines, along with city workers aggressively enforcing these policies, led to a steep drop in just four years’ time, when this initiative debuted.

“Since its passage, the ordinance has worked very effectively in reducing the number of vacant properties,” Sandusky fire Chief Dave Degnan said.

No doubt the empty buildings present economic challenges for adjacent businesses and represent eyesores in neighborhoods.

But they also pose a significant safety hazards and welcome criminal activity.

“Through an effective registration, inspection, identification and monitoring program, buildings are kept secure from trespassers and provide for safe entry of police and firefighters in the event of an emergency,” Degnan said.

Zeroing in on a zero count

Officials ideally want the vacant building number to keep dropping and eventually hit zero.

During a recent public meeting, and just in certain cases, city commissioners agreed to reimburse some fees paid by entrepreneurs pursuing an empty building endeavor for a new business venture.

The new provision goes into effect on Jan. 1.

“Recently, new investors have purchased some of these vacant buildings with the full intention of reoccupying them for business,” Degnan said. “These new investors are forced to pay large vacant building registration fees.”

Registration fees range from $400 to $6,400, depending on a particular building’s circumstances.

“These high registration fees initially worked very well but could now create the opposite effect of impeding possible property owners from investing in Sandusky,” Degnan said. “I don’t want to inhibit potential developers from investing in the remaining properties because they will be slapped with a huge registration fee as soon as they buy the building.”

He continued: “If the development plan is followed and completed by the time frame specified, any registration fees paid during that time will be refunded. This will allow both the owner and the city to have ‘skin in the game’ to ensure the building is reoccupied.”

Six points for success

Upon coming across a vacant property in Sandusky, city firefighters begin a checklist of sorts to address the problem:

1. Identify the building’s owner, operator or occupant

2. Indicate the building’s safety hazards

3. Require the responsible person or parties to register the building with the city and pay fees, such as upgrading fire protection systems, ranging from $400 to $6,400

4. Allow fire staff to inspect the property

5. Secure the property for safety measures

6. Create a vacant building plan for a specific property to address building issues

Local officials then work with possible investors to ideally reactivate the building.

