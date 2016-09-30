Port Clinton needs fire levy support

Fire chief Kent Johnson wants voters to approve the fire levy city officials placed on the Nov. 8 ballot. If approved, the levy would allow the department to maintain its same standard of service. The levy was first introduced in 2006 and renewed in 2011.

“With prudent spending and accurate budgeting, we’ve been able to maintain our equipment; purchase what’s needed; and train our staff,” Johnson said. “We’re also able to cover other costs related to ensuring the continued safety of the people we serve and our firefighters.”

A failed levy could have a negative impact on other city projects. For instance, if this levy isn’t approved, city officials will need to adjust their budget plans to cover costs for the fire department.

“We take the entire financial burden for the fire department off the general fund,” Johnson said. “This allows dollars to be reassigned to other needs in the city.”

The issue: 1.9 mill, five-year renewal tax levy for operating expenses.

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $69 a year, the same rate currently being paid

• Money created: If renewed, the levy will generate approximately $235,000 each year for general operation expenses.

• Purpose: If approved, the levy would let the fire department continue operating independently from the city’s general fund.

• Why: “The dollars generated allow the fire department to continue providing the excellent service the community deserves,” Johnson said. “I would ask that anyone who is on the fence to call me at 419-734-3430 or email me at PCFD@portclinton-oh.gov with their questions. (They can) come see their fire station and meet the staff to see the benefits of a well-organized department. Come and learn how our budget is laid out and how spending is controlled, which allows us to once again ask for a renewal, not an increase.”

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister