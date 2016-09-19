American Heart Association recognizes 3 local departments

SANDUSKY — During a heart attack, time matters. The time it takes to get the care you need has a direct effect on the damage that your heart experiences and even on your chance for recovery or survival. For every minute blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked, it is being deprived of oxygen which can cause damage.

That is why Firelands Regional Medical Center and local EMS are working together to provide the best care possible.

“During a heart attack, the care starts at home,” said Tina Ammanniti, area director of cardio and pulmonary services for Firelands Regional Medical Center. “Call 911. Don’t sit and wait for the symptoms to go away or drive yourself.”

When EMS arrives on scene, they are able to instantly provide the medications and testing that is needed. The EKG is sent to the Firelands Regional Medical Center emergency room, and the ER calls the cath lab to let them know a patient is coming in.

According to the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association, a gold standard of care for the management of heart attacks is a door-to-balloon time of 90 minutes. Door-to-balloon means the amount of time between a heart attack patient’s arrival at the hospital to the time the patient receives treatment for a partially or fully blocked artery that restricts blood flow through the heart.

Firelands Regional Medical Center has a median door-to-balloon time of 59 minutes, which is well above the 90th percentile for U.S. hospitals.

“The EMS are really an extension of our heart center team,” Ammanniti said. “Having this network allows for better coordination of care as well as better outcomes for the patient.”

Recently, the American Heart Association recognized three local EMS with a 2016 Mission: Lifeline EMS Performance Achievement Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

Sandusky County EMS and the Sandusky Fire Department both received the silver level recognition, while the Huron Fire Department received the bronze level.

“EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Dr. James Jollis, the chair of the Mission: Lifeline Advisory Working Group. “Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can shave precious minutes of life-saving treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals.”

Sandusky fire chief Dave Degnan said that in the 20 years he has been with the department, assessment and treatment of a person experiencing a heart attack has made great strides.

“Back then, heart attack patients were transported to other hospitals for definitive treatment and this delay in definitive treatment would not afford a patient the best chance of survival,” he said.

“Firelands Regional Medical Center worked extremely hard to establish a definitive cardiac care program, worked with local EMS and proved the program worked,” Degnan said. “I have seen firsthand how the heart attack patients our EMS crews transported to Firelands have benefitted from the immediate treatment of their problem and retained their quality of life.”

Sandusky County EMS director Jeff Jackson touched on the importance of Firelands Regional Medical Center working together with local EMS.

“We rely heavily on each other during pretty stressful situations,”Jackson said. “EMS is the eyes and ears in the streets that the ER doesn’t get to experience. A strong working relationship is a big asset for both Firelands and the EMS community. The importance of a strong working relationship is there is a human life between the two organizations that is counting on both of us to do our jobs the most professional and efficient way possible.”

Huron fire Capt. Kurt Schafer, shared the importance of this recognition for the EMS personnel as well as for community members.

“This award recognizes the EMS personnel for their high-tech capabilities and the care they provide. This reinforces to our community that we are operating at the highest level and providing the best service possible,” he said.

To learn more about the complete heart care provided at Firelands Regional Medical Center, please visit firelands.com/heart.