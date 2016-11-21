Ohio unemployment rises slightly in October

COLUMBUS — State officials say Ohio’s unemployment rate rose just a bit from September to October.

The state Department of Job and Family Services said Friday that Ohio’s rate of 4.9 percent was up from 4.8 percent the previous month.

Ohio’s rate was in line with the national average 4.9 percent. That’s slightly lower than the 4.8 percent rate from a month ago and in October 2015.

The state says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 2,800 last month.

Job gains were reported last month in sectors including manufacturing, construction and leisure and hospitality. Losses were reported in professional and business services, trade, transportation, and utilities and government employment.

More stories from Ohio