Sandusky receives prestigious finance award

But rest assured city residents, area water customers and even the most frugally conscious citizens.

In 2015, every single cent — yes, each penny — has been tracked down and is being prudently spent, according to the state’s foremost expert on public accounting.

The state recently presented a 2015 Auditor’s Award to city finance director Hank Solowiej.

It’s considered an honorable distinction, given that only 5 percent of municipalities across Ohio qualify for one.

Sandusky qualified for the award because its 2015 financial audit didn’t contain any questions or financial shortcomings.

“This is really a big accomplishment,” state auditor office spokeswoman Anne Spence said. “You should be congratulated for your hard work.”

Solowiej diverted the credit away from himself and acknowledged all other city employees for playing a role in obtaining a prestigious accolade.

“We are all part of this,” Solowiej said. “The taxpayers expect accountability and transparency, and we deliver that at the highest level, bar none. We are proud we are recognized for that, and we’ll work for another one.”

