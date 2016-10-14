Lt. gov warns of fake check scam

According to a recent release from the Ohio Department of Insurance, which Taylor directs, criminals are mailing letters that appear to be from legitimate businesses, including insurance companies, containing checks instructing recipients to deposit the check and return the amount as a processing fee to “obtain” settlement or sweepstakes money.

“In the end, there is no settlement or sweepstakes money available for the consumer,” Taylor said. “Instead, those who cash the fake check could be obligated to pay their bank the entire amount plus additional fees.”

Consumers should be wary of correspondence that:

• Contains spelling or grammatical errors.

• Is from a company you do not do business with.

• Offers a prize or money in exchange for a fee or personal information such as bank account or Social Security numbers.

• Requires you to send money to a post office or drop box or an overseas address before claiming your prize.

If in doubt, contact the company listed on the check to investigate its legitimacy.

Ohioans who believe they have been the victim of an insurance fraud scheme should call the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1527.