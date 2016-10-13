Ex-affordable housing official sentenced in bribe scheme

Prosecutors said Wednesday a federal judge sentenced 49-year-old James Todt, of Brecksville, after he pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit bribery and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Authorities say Todt worked at the Cleveland Housing Network between 2005 and 2014. He oversaw inspectors and project managers and also awarded contracts for the nonprofit community development group.

Todt admitted he solicited more than $30,000 in bribes and home improvements from two construction company owners between 2009 and 2014 in exchange for work.

Todt’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call.