Church Briefs

Grace Lutheran Church Community Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 705 W. State St., Fremont. Featuring the Toledo Symphony. Tickets $5-$10, advance sales only, at the church 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

TODAY

Come as You Are Recovery Ministry: 6-8 p.m., 2401 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Enjoy music by Divine Providence, fellowship and free food. Message by Pastor Erin Porter. One day at a time recovering through Jesus.

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

Mount Zion COGIC Sisters to Sisters: 6 p.m.,1814 2nd St., Sandusky. Giving Thanks Program hosted by the women of Mount Zion.

Berlin Heights Methodist Church Bazaar: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lakeview United Methodist Church, 6 South St. Homemade mincemeat, apple butter, baked goods, white elephants, lunch.

St. Stephen UCC Family Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. dinner, “Finding Dory” starts at 7 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

St. Paul Lutheran Church Organ Christmas Concert: 3-5 p.m., 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. Featuring Linda Thorbahn. Informal, come and go as you please.

SUNDAY

Providence Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship: 3:30 p.m., 224 Dixie Ave., Sandusky. With Pastor Herman Norwood and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Fremont.

Sandhill Community Church Worship: 10 a.m., 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Sermon: “Thus Says the Lord God.” Rev. Steven Trimble.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Pastoral Anniversary: 10:30 a.m., 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. In honor of Pastor B.L Garrett. With guest speaker Pastor Weyman Stephens Jr., New Revelation City of Joy, Erie, Pa.; 3:30 p.m. celebration with Pastor C.E. Howard and Ebenezer Baptist Church family of Sandusky.

Church of God Community Thanksgiving Dinner: 11 a.m. worship, 1461 S. Main St., Clyde, followed by dinner at 1 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church Welcome Table: noon-1:30 p.m., 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Everyone welcome for a free meal. Handicap accessible. 419-625-6800.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Worship: 9:30 a.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. Last Sunday after Pentecost/Christ the King. Nursery available, coffee hour; 11 a.m. Vestry meeting. Celebrant Rev. Lisa O’Rear.

First Faith Community Church Family Fun Afternoon: 3-5 p.m., 225 E. Jefferson St., Sandusky. Free Disney movie and snacks.

MONDAY

Eagles Nest Church Griefshare Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Learn how God helps you turn mourning into joy. Donna Myers, 301-412-4348.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Women and Children Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-624-1880.

TUESDAY

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Bible Study: 6 p.m., 1814 Second St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen UCC New Bible Study: 8:30 a.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Studying Revelations. Information, 419-626-1612.

City Family Worship Center Church Prayer Service: 6:30-7 p.m.; Bible Study 7-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Erie Co. Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

WEDNESDAY

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Thanksgiving Eve Worship: 7 p.m., 502 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. Prayers for our nation in transition.

Grace Fellowship Orthodox Presbyterian Church Thanksgiving Eve Service: 6:30 p.m., 1023 S. Main St., Huron. Music, offerings, food collection for local food bank. 419-271-1112.

Sand Hill Community Church Bible Study: 7 pm., 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Subject: Christ in the Psalms with Rev. Steven W. Trimble. 419-624-9908.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Bible Study and Prayer Meeting: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church Community Bible Study: 11 a.m. each Wednesday, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. 567-283-5300.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer and Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Clayton E. Howard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel United Church of Christ Bible Study: 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 334 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419-626-1115.

Second Chance Chapel Prayer: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Community praise, worship and prayer. Pastor Donald Greene, 419-366-7850.

Catholic Churches Community Supper: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels, Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Suppers will be every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of each month.

Faith Christian Ministries Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 200 Hancock St., Sandusky.

New Wineskin Ministries Bible Study: 6 p.m., 56 Glover Ave., Norwalk.

THURSDAY

Mount Zion COGIC Intercessory Prayer: 5:30 p.m., 1814 2nd St., Sandusky.

Mount Carmel UMC Kids Alive: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. For preschool through grade 6. Dinner, games, art, Bible stories and worship.

Calvary Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

Kingdom Building Ministries Bible Study with Rev. Ella McDonald: noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Grace Episcopal Church Thursday Services: 11 a.m. each Thursday, in the chapel, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky.