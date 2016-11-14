Unusual Sandusky monastery apparently has left town

The Brothers of Divine Mercy left the group’s St. Faustina Monastery at 805 Wayne St., and the old church building the group lived in has again gone up for sale.

“They’re gone,” said Jay A. Ewell of Ewell and Associates, the Norwalk-based company that has put 805 Wayne up for sale again for $120,000.

Father Thomas Taylor, the leader of the monastery, had told the Register that the Brothers of Divine Mercy had bought the property. But the alleged sale was never posted on the Erie County Auditor’s website.

“They never bought it. They never completed the whole transaction,” Ewell said Monday.

Ewell said the group left within the last week or two without leaving a forwarding address and never contacted him to explain it was leaving.

“They sort of disappeared. They didn’t call and say, ‘We can’t do it’,” Ewell said, who described the situation as unusual in his long experience in the real estate business. “I have no idea where they went.”

On the bright side, during the group’s brief occupation for a few months this year of the former Salem Evangelical Church building, the group upgraded the interior of the building by painting, plastering and installing a shower.

“They left it physically better than when they moved in,” Ewell said. “It’s a turnkey church. You could move right in.”

Some potential customers have expressed interest in turning the building into a home, he said.

“And it’s got a house behind it that goes with it, on division street,” Ewell said.

The East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church owns the building and is trying to sell it, he said.

The abrupt departure was the latest oddity for an unusual monastery.

Taylor told the Register in an interview published in September that the Brothers of Divine Mercy are a Syrian Orthodox and Maronite religious community and that the Sandusky monastery also would serve as the home of the St. Elias seminary, an Eastern Orthodox seminary founded in Nebraska.

A follow-up article, however, reported that the Toledo diocese of the Catholic Church had condemned the monastery, which the diocese said “does not appear to be legitimately attached to any Catholic or Orthodox Church.” The diocese advised Catholics in Sandusky to shun the monastery. There was also pushback from others who said the monastery did not seem to be legitimate.

Thomas quit returning the Register’s phone calls several weeks ago and could not be reached for comment Monday.

Diamond McKinney, who lives at 808 Wayne across the street and who said he worked for the group helping it fix up the building, said the group may have moved to a condo in Lakewood.

“They were cool people, but they just left,” he said.

Before it left, the group began selling off property such as bicycles and a microwave, McKinney said. He said he lent the group a lamp which wasn’t returned.

The church building still sports “Brothers of Divine Mercy” signs.

Social media activity, however, appears to have lapsed, at least for now. The last Twitter message from the group is dated Sept. 16. The last Facebook message is dated Oct. 16. The group still has a website, but the website for the St. Elias Seminary expired on Oct. 21 when ownership of the site address wasn’t renewed.