Church Briefs

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Pastoral Appreciation for Pastor Curtis L. Johnson Jr.: 6 p.m., 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Musical special featuring gospel recording artists “JUDAH” and Jamal Robinson & Better. 419-626-1647.

Sand Hill Community Church Basement Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 78070 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Clothing, housewares, holiday decor. Proceeds benefit Victory Kitchen.

Faith Memorial Church Holiday Craft and Flea Market: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Faith Memorial Church, 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Vendors, treasures, crafts, homemade baked goods.

Florence Congregational Church Turkey Supper and Bake Sale: 4:30-7 p.m., 11801 Ohio 113, Florence. Tickets $5-$10, 440-965-5895 leave message, or at the door. Served family-style or carryout.

First Christian Church Stocking Stuffer Craft Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 3410 Hayes Ave., Sandusky.

Seybert United Methodist Church Thanksgiving Dinner: 5-7 p.m., 442 W. Main St., Bellevue. Turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, and dessert, $4-$9.

St. Paul Lutheran Church rummage sale: noon-1 p.m., 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. $1 bag day.

SUNDAY

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Pastoral Appreciation for Pastor Curtis L. Johnson Jr.: 4 p.m., 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. With Pastor Melvin D. Brown, Gospel Temple Baptist Church, Campbell, Ohio.

Sandhill Community Church Worship: 10 a.m., 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Sermon: “Living in Confidence.” Rev. Steven Trimble.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Firelands: 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Presentation from BGSU Firelands Prof. Julie Didelot on income disparities. A liberal religious community that embraces diversity.

Mount Zion COGIG Pastor Pre Anniversary Celebration: 4 p.m., 1814 2nd St., Sandusky. With guest speaker Evangelist Marice Robinson, Lorain.

Providence Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Service: 4 p.m., Dixie Ave., Sandusky. With Pastor Jeffrey Capers and the New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Worship: 9:30 a.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. 26th Sunday after Pentecost, Proper 28. Nursery available, coffee hour. Celebrant Rev. Lisa O’Rear.

St. Stephen UCC Kids in Christ’s Kingdom: 5-6:30 pm., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Talk about the salvation story, scarecrow craft, dinner for kids and parents.

Venice Road Baptist Church Hatfield-Halbisen Home Coming Sing: 5 p.m., 3814 Venice Road, Sandusky. A Gaither style sing with Randy Long, Donna Sue Halbisen, Peggy Richardson, and more.

MONDAY

Eagles Nest Church Griefshare Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Learn how God helps you turn mourning into joy. Donna Myers, 301-412-4348.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Women and Children Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-624-1880.

TUESDAY

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Bible Study: 6 p.m., 1814 Second St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen UCC New Bible Study: 8:30 a.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Studying Revelations. Information, 419-626-1612.

City Family Worship Center Church Prayer Service: 6:30-7 p.m.; Bible Study 7-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Erie Co. Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

WEDNESDAY

Sand Hill Community Church Bible Study: 7 pm., 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Subject: Christ in the Psalms with Rev. Steven W. Trimble. 419-624-9908.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Bible Study and Prayer Meeting: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church Community Bible Study: 11 a.m. each Wednesday, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. 567-283-5300.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer and Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Clayton E. Howard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel United Church of Christ Bible Study: 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 334 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419-626-1115.

Second Chance Chapel Prayer: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Community praise, worship and prayer. Pastor Donald Greene, 419-366-7850.

Catholic Churches Community Supper: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels, Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Suppers will be every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of each month.

Faith Christian Ministries Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 200 Hancock St., Sandusky.

New Wineskin Ministries Bible Study: 6 p.m., 56 Glover Ave., Norwalk.

THURSDAY

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: Incarnation.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Book Club: 6 p.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. “We Make the Road by Walking” by Brian McLaren.

Mount Zion COGIC Intercessory Prayer: 5:30 p.m., 1814 2nd St., Sandusky.

Mount Carmel UMC Kids Alive: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. For preschool through grade 6. Dinner, games, art, Bible stories and worship.

Calvary Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

Kingdom Building Ministries Bible Study with Rev. Ella McDonald: noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Grace Episcopal Church Thursday Services: 11 a.m. each Thursday, in the chapel, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky.

FRIDAY

Eagle Nest Church Just the Basics: 6-8 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. All ages and donations welcome. Learn or help others with sewing, quilting, crafts. All proceeds/donations benefit food pantry. For details call Dr. Valerie Cruse, 419-239-3056.

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

Sandusky Church of God Christian Concert: 6 p.m., 1018 W. Bogart Road, Sandusky. Featuring The Freemans - award winning musical family.