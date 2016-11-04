Church Briefs

Trinity Lutheran Church sponsors Oglebay Winter Festival trip: Departs Trinity parking lot at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 4, returns about 11 p.m. Tickets $62-$78, includes deluxe motorcoach, drive through resort, mansion, Christmas tree garden, nativity scene, shops and dinner in Wilson Lodge. Limited space, reservations and details call Sandy, 440-967-4225.

Eagle Nest Church Just the Basics: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18, 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. All ages and donations welcome. Learn or help others with sewing, quilting, crafts. All proceeds/donations benefit food pantry. For details call Dr. Valerie Cruse, 419-239-3056.

TODAY

Faith Memorial Church Community Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing at no cost. Infant to 16 juniors. Shop or donate. 419-625-6147.

Agape Love Ministries, Intl. Leadership Conference: 3-6 p.m., 4013 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “A Prepared Leader” presented by Pastor William Bradley, New Hope Baptist Church, Deltona, Fla.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Men’s Breakfast: 8 a.m., Fremont Frischs Restaurant.

Castalia Congregational UCC Roast Beef Dinner: 4-7 p.m., 205 Main St., Castalia. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, salad bar, roll and homemade dessert, $5-$10. Proceeds benefit local missions and church projects.

Greenwich United Methodist Church Bazaar and Turkey Dinner: 2-6 p.m. bazaar; 4-6 p.m. dinner, 18 E. Main St. Turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Cost by donation.

Trinity Temple Gospel Sing: 7 p.m., 4708 Ohio 113, Milan. Featuring The Fishermen and the Bobby Jones Family.

SUNDAY

Kingdom Building Ministries Walk in Your Purpose: 6 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Speaker Pastor Curtis L. Johnson Jr. Rev. Ella P. McDonald, 419-625-3986.

Agape Love Ministries, Intl. morning service:10:15 a.m., 4013 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Guest speaker, Pastor William Bradley, New Hope Baptist Church, Deltona, Fla.; Afternoon service: 4:30 p.m. With special guests Bishop William Morris and Shiloh Baptist Church, Mansfield.

St. Stephen AME Church Hour of Prayer: 4-5 p.m., first Sunday each month, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. Everyone welcome.

Plymouth St. Joseph Catholic Church turkey and roast beef dinner: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 117 Sandusky St., Plymouth. Turkey or beef, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert, beverage. Cost $4-$9.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church November Fest Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 502 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. Donation only, carryout available. Proceeds benefit Community Mission Fund.

Providence Missionary Baptist Church Leadership Day: 3:30 p.m., 224 Dixie Ave., Sandusky. Guest messenger Pastor Rufus O. Buchanan and the Community Baptist Church of Lorain.

Sandhill Community Church Worship: 10 a.m., 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Sermon: Hidden Treasure in a Field. Rev. Steven Trimble.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Worship: 9:30 a.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. All Saints Day. Nursery available, coffee hour. Celebrant Rev. Lisa O’Rear.

Sorrowful Mother Shrine Eucharistic Adoration: 2:30 p.m., 4106 Ohio 269, Bellevue. Praying for the faithful departed.

MONDAY

Grace Episcopal Church Prayers for our Nation: 7 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. On election eve, a prayer service for our national welfare.

Eagles Nest Church Griefshare Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Learn how God helps you turn mourning into joy. Donna Myers, 301-412-4348.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Women and Children Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-624-1880.

TUESDAY

St. Stephen United Church of Christ Sauerkraut Supper: 5-7 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Pork, kraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, applesauce, pie. Tickets $5-$12. Carry out available until 6:30 p.m. Crafts and bake sale in the chapel.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Bible Study: 6 p.m., 1814 Second St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen UCC New Bible Study: 8:30 a.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Studying Revelations. Information, 419-626-1612.

City Family Worship Center Church Prayer Service: 6:30-7 p.m.; Bible Study 7-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Erie Co. Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

WEDNESDAY

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Pastoral Appreciation for Pastor Curtis L. Johnson Jr.: 7 p.m., 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. With Pastor Ivory K. Jones III, Grace Baptist Church, Cleveland.

Sand Hill Community Church Bible Study: 7 pm., 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Subject: Christ in the Psalms with Rev. Steven W. Trimble. 419-624-9908.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Bible Study and Prayer Meeting: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church Community Bible Study: 11 a.m. each Wednesday, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. 567-283-5300.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer and Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Clayton E. Howard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel United Church of Christ Bible Study: 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 334 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419-626-1115.

Second Chance Chapel Prayer: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Community praise, worship and prayer. Pastor Donald Greene, 419-366-7850.

Catholic Churches Community Supper: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels, Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Suppers will be every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of each month.

Faith Christian Ministries Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 200 Hancock St., Sandusky.

New Wineskin Ministries Bible Study: 6 p.m., 56 Glover Ave., Norwalk.

THURSDAY

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Pastoral Appreciation for Pastor Curtis L. Johnson Jr.: 7 p.m., 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. With Bishop J. Derrick Johnson, Gospel Tabernacle, Columbus.

St. Paul Lutheran Church JOY Time: 6-7:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Non-denominational faith-based fellowship opportunity for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Bible study, prayer, songs, crafts and snack. 216-256-5806 or school113@gmail.com.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: The World into which Jesus Was Born” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Book Club: 6 p.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. “We Make the Road by Walking” by Brian McLaren.

Mount Zion COGIC Intercessory Prayer: 5:30 p.m., 1814 2nd St., Sandusky.

Mount Carmel UMC Kids Alive: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. For preschool through grade 6. Dinner, games, art, Bible stories and worship.

Calvary Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

Kingdom Building Ministries Bible Study with Rev. Ella McDonald: noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Grace Episcopal Church Thursday Services: 11 a.m. each Thursday, in the chapel, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky.

FRIDAY

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Pastoral Appreciation for Pastor Curtis L. Johnson Jr.: 7 p.m., 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. With Pastor Michael D. Small, Mount Haven Baptist Church, Cleveland.

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

St. Paul Lutheran Church Rummage Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 147 W. Forest St., Clyde. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m., roast beef, fruit pies.