Church Briefs

Kingdom Building Ministries Walk in Your Purpose: 6 p.m. Nov. 6, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Speaker Pastor Curtis L. Johnson Jr. Rev. Ella P. McDonald, 419-625-3986.

Eagle Nest Church Just the Basics: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18, 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. All ages and donations welcome. Learn or help others with sewing, quilting, crafts. All proceeds/donations benefit food pantry. For details call Dr. Valerie Cruse, 419-239-3056.

TODAY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

Women’s Workshop Real Talk - What’s Really Going On: 9:30 -10 a.m., registration, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., workshop, Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road, Sandusky. Workshop on dealing with real life situations, for women 25-45. Featuring Betty Maceo. Lunch, snacks and materials provided. Tickets $15-$20. Registration eventbrite.com/3/real-talk-whats-really-going-on-tickets-28399929955 or 419-656-2719.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Served in the lower level, enter from rear elevator entrance of Boys & Girls Club door. Everyone welcome.

Mount Carmel Trick or Treat: 1-3 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. Treats, games and fun.

Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1617 Milan Road. Hundreds of vendors with custom jewelry, baked goods, clothing, candles, holiday decor. Concessions available.

Women Anew - God is Faithful: Saturday and Sunday, Sawmill Creek Resort, Huron. With speaker Cindy Bultema and singer/songwriter Hannah Beck. Worship leaders Donna Gassett and Sonja Leavitt. Details womenanew.org, womenanew@centurylink.net, 440-984-3377.

Emmanuel Temple Trick or Treat: 2-5 p.m., 128 E. Adams St., Sandusky. A community outreach project by the Young People Department. Entire street blocked off for family friendly event. Pumpkins, hot dogs, games, free cider, prizes and bake sale.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Community Harvest Fest: noon-3 p.m., 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Games, food, crafts and more. 419-626-1647.

SUNDAY

Mount Zion COGIC Pastor Pre-Anniversary Celebration: 4 p.m., 1814 2nd St., Sandusky. Hosted by Usher Board. Guest speaker Evangelist Regina Pool; Chicken Dinner Fundraiser: 5:30 p.m. Chicken, dressing, greens, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, dessert, $6-$7, pre-orders served first, pick up orders only.

Sandhill Community Church Worship: 10 a.m., 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Sermon: True Greatness. Rev. Steven Trimble.

Providence Missionary Baptist Church Family Appreciation Celebration: 6 p.m., 224 Dixie Ave., Sandusky. Celebrating the Laborer that dwells among us. With Pastor Scottie Aaron.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Worship: 9:30 a.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. 24th Sunday after Pentecost - Proper 26. Nursery available, coffee hour; Altar guild meeting. Celebrant Rev. Lisa O’Rear.

MONDAY

Eagles Nest Church Griefshare Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Learn how God helps you turn mourning into joy. Donna Myers, 301-412-4348.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Women and Children Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-624-1880.

TUESDAY

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Bible Study: 6 p.m., 1814 Second St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen UCC New Bible Study: 8:30 a.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Studying Revelations. Information, 419-626-1612.

City Family Worship Center Church Prayer Service: 6:30-7 p.m.; Bible Study 7-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Erie Co. Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

WEDNESDAY

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Wednesday in the Word: 7 p.m. first Wednesday each month, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Mid-week worship with Pastor Shaiem Hampton, Body of Christ Fellowship, Toledo.

St. Stephen AME Church Community Bible Study: 11 a.m. each Wednesday, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. 567-283-5300.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer and Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Clayton E. Howard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel United Church of Christ Bible Study: 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 334 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419-626-1115.

Second Chance Chapel Prayer: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Community praise, worship and prayer. Pastor Donald Greene, 419-366-7850.

Catholic Churches Community Supper: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels, Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Suppers will be every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of each month.

Faith Christian Ministries Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 200 Hancock St., Sandusky.

New Wineskin Ministries Bible Study: 6 p.m., 56 Glover Ave., Norwalk.

THURSDAY

Trinity Temple Revival: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4708 Ohio 113, Milan. With Evangelist Doug Auxier, Kentucky

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: What Can We Know about Jesus (and how).” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

Mount Zion COGIC Intercessory Prayer: 5:30 p.m., 1814 2nd St., Sandusky.

Mount Carmel UMC Kids Alive: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. For preschool through grade 6. Dinner, games, art, Bible stories and worship.

Calvary Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

Kingdom Building Ministries Bible Study with Rev. Ella McDonald: noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Grace Episcopal Church Thursday Services: 11 a.m. each Thursday, in the chapel, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky.