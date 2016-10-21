Church Briefs

Women Anew - God is Faithful: Oct. 28-30, Sawmill Creek Resort, Huron. With speaker Cindy Bultema and singer/songwriter Hannah Beck. Worship leaders Donna Gassett and Sonja Leavitt. Details womenanew.org, womenanew@centurylink.net, 440-984-3377.

TODAY

Grace Episcopal Church Community Free Meal: 4:30-5:30 p.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. All are welcome.

Emmanuel Temple Gather to Grow Women’s Conference: Oct. 21-23, Kalahari Resort, Sandusky. Hosted by Dr. JoAnn Lipford Sanders. Saturday - girls and women only. Three seminars, luncheon buffet, children’s activities, crafts, praise dance instruction. Speaker: Maxine Martin, Detroit. 567-219-3242, regina.pool1@gmail.com.

Flat Rock United Methodist Church Harvest Dinner and bake sale: 5-7 p.m., 7500 CR 29, Flat Rock. Ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, cole slaw/applesauce, homemade pie. Carry out available. Bake sale.

Sandusky Church of God of Prophecy Harvest Gospel Singing: 5-8 p.m., 3311 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. Featuring the Babbs. Worship, food, fellowship.

St. John’s Christian Preschool Fall and Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 pm., 209 Southwest St., Bellevue. Crafters, vendors, Christmas items, health products, American Girl, baked goods. Silent auction ends at 2 p.m. Concessions, free admission.

St. Stephen AME Church Fall Fellowship: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Firelands Meeting Room, Osborn Park, 3910 Perkins Ave., Huron. Featuring area churchgoers speaking about their favorite Bible scripture. Donations welcome. Refreshments served. 419-357-1197.

Christ Episcopal Church Organ and Choral Concert: 7 p.m., 120 Ohio St., Huron. Featuring G. James Petersen Jr., on the 1872 E. & G.G. Hook & Hastings Tracker Organ.

Second Baptist Church Fruit of the Spirit Prayer Breakfast: 10 a.m., 315 Decatur St., Sandusky. Cost $5.

Second Chance Chapel Harvest Fest: 4-9 p.m., 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Hayride, games, bonfire. 419-366-7850.

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in Spanish; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky. Services daily except Sunday.

SUNDAY

Porter’s Memorial CME Church 69th Anniversary Program: 11 a.m., 1722 Third St., Sandusky. With Rev. Bruce Gibson, presiding Elder, Painesville. Details 216-965-5788 or zenniehughes@gmail.com.

St. Paul Lutheran Church Welcome Table: noon-1:30 p.m., 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Everyone welcome for a free meal. Handicap accessible. 419-625-6800.

Venice Road Baptist Church Gospel Concert: 10:30 a.m., 3814 Venice Road, Sandusky. Featuring southern Gospel singer Chris Baldwin. 419-984-7524.

Compassionate Ministries Fellowship Dinner Gospel Praise Gathering: 6 p.m., 1283 CR 236, Clyde. With Tony Gieger, Jimmy Potridge, Peggy Richardson, One Voice and more. 419-934-5456.

Sorrowful Mother Shrine hosts Immaculate Heart of Mary statue: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 4106 Ohio 269, Bellevue. 11 a.m. Mass; 2:30 p.m. Afternoon Devotions; 3:30 p.m. closing talk by Mr. Palmos; 4 p.m. statue departs.

Second Baptist Church Women’s Day Program: 11 a.m., 315 Decatur St., Sandusky. Featured speaker First Lady Sister Johnetta Brown, Second Baptist Church, Wooster.

Second Chance Chapel Old Time Harvest Fest Service:11 a.m., 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Come dressed in your old-time clothes. 419-366-7850.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Worship: 9:30 a.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. 23rd Sunday after Pentecost - Proper 25. Nursery available, coffee hour; 5 p.m. Community Meal. Celebrant Rev. Lisa O’Rear.

MONDAY

Eagles Nest Church Griefshare Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Learn how God helps you turn mourning into joy. Donna Myers, 301-412-4348.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Women and Children Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-624-1880.

TUESDAY

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: Daily 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in French; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet; English as a Second Language: 6:30 p.m. Free class, donations accepted, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., every Tuesday, 1814 Second St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen UCC New Bible Study: 8:30 a.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Studying Revelations. Information, 419-626-1612.

City Family Worship Center Church Prayer Service: 6:30-7 p.m.; Bible Study 7-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Erie Co. Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

WEDNESDAY

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Bible Study and Prayer Meeting: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church Community Bible Study: 11 a.m. each Wednesday, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. 567-283-5300.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer and Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Clayton E. Howard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel United Church of Christ Bible Study: 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 334 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419-626-1115.

Second Chance Chapel Prayer: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Community praise, worship and prayer. Pastor Donald Greene, 419-366-7850.

Catholic Churches Community Supper: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels, Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Suppers will be every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of each month.

Faith Christian Ministries Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 200 Hancock St., Sandusky.

New Wineskin Ministries Bible Study: 6 p.m., 56 Glover Ave., Norwalk.

THURSDAY

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: Jesus Through the Ages.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Book Club: 6 p.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. “We Make the Road by Walking” by Brian McLaren.

Mount Carmel UMC Kids Alive: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. For preschool through grade 6. Dinner, games, art, Bible stories and worship.

Calvary Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

Kingdom Building Ministries Bible Study with Rev. Ella McDonald: noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Grace Episcopal Church Thursday Services: 11 a.m. each Thursday, in the chapel, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky.

FRIDAY

Trinity United Methodist Church Mini-Bazaar and Lunch: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 214 E. Jefferson St., Sandusky. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - soup, sandwiches, salads, pie. Baked goods, nut sale, crafts.

Outdoor Service with Christopher Reynolds, M.Ed.: 7-9 p.m., Wolf Creek Park, 2409 Ohio 53, Fremont. Explore where the Good Red Road of Indigenous tradition and the Way of Jesus meet. Under the stars around a campfire. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Offered by Youth Adult Community of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

