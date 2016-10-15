Church Briefs

Emmanuel Temple Gather to Grow Women’s Conference: Oct. 21-23, Kalahari Resort, Sandusky. Hosted by Dr. JoAnn Lipford Sanders. Friday service: 7 p.m., bring the family for two choirs, Cathedral of Praise, Lorain, and Zion Apostolic, Cleveland. Speaker Paulette Foster, Chicago; Saturday: girls and women only. Three seminars, luncheon buffet, children’s activities, crafts, praise dance instruction. Speaker: Maxine Martin, Detroit. Information, regina.pool1@gmail.com, 567-219-3242.

Community Prayer Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. Oct. 20, German’s Villa, 3330 Liberty Ave., Vermilion. Hosted by Vermilion Ministerial Assoc. And Vermilion Chamber of Commerce. Cost $7. RSVP by Oct. 17, 440-967-4477.

Outdoor Service with Christopher Reynolds, M.Ed.: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 28, Wolf Creek Park, 2409 Ohio 53, Fremont. Explore where the Good Red Road of Indigenous tradition and the Way of Jesus meet. Under the stars around a campfire. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Offered by Youth Adult Community of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

TODAY

Mount Zion COGIC Noonday TNT Fellowship: noon, 1814 2nd St., Sandusky. Keynote speaker Sis. Frances Glinsey; Family Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Free refreshments.

Come as You Are Recovery Festival: 6-8 p.m., Washington Park, downtown Sandusky. Live music, free food, fun and games for the whole family. Sharing recovering through Jesus.

St. Stephen AME Church Chicken Dinner: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. BBQ chicken, potato salad, greens, cornbread and dessert, $8. Eat in or carry out.

St. Stephen UCC Fall Rummage Sale: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

Compassionate Ministries Gospel Sing: 5 p.m. free dinner, singing starts at 6 p.m., 1283 CR 236, Clyde. Featuring One Voice, Tony Gieger, Jimmy Potridge and more. Info, Dee Whaley, 419-307-5530.

Wycliffe Associates Banquet: 5:30 p.m., Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky. Featuring Leah Ceplo, “Translating the Truth,” a process of translating the Bible quickly into local dialects. RSVP 419-625-0401.

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in Spanish; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky. Services daily except Sunday.

SUNDAY

Providence Missionary Baptist Church Pastoral Appreciation Program: 3:30 p.m., 224 Dixie Ave., Sandusky. In honor of Pastor Samuel and Sis Mildred Mickles. Guest messenger: Pastor B.L. Garrett, Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church.

St. Stephen United Church of Christ Children’s Worship: 10:15 a.m.; Kids in Christ’s Kingdom: 5-6:30 p.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky.

Compassionate Ministries Concert: 11 a.m., 1283 CR 236, Clyde. One Voice, southern gospel trio, in concert. 419-835-5288.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Worship: 9:30 a.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. 22nd Sunday after Pentecost - Proper 24. Nursery available, coffee hour, vestry meeting. Celebrant Rev. Lisa O’Rear.

MONDAY

Eagles Nest Church Griefshare Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Learn how God helps you turn mourning into joy. Donna Myers, 301-412-4348.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Women and Children Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-624-1880.

TUESDAY

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: Daily 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in French; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet; English as a Second Language: 6:30 p.m. Free class, donations accepted, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., every Tuesday, 1814 Second St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen UCC New Bible Study: 8:30 a.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Studying Revelations. Information, 419-626-1612.

City Family Worship Center Church Prayer Service: 6:30-7 p.m.; Bible Study 7-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Erie Co. Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

WEDNESDAY

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Bible Study and Prayer Meeting: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church Community Bible Study: 11 a.m. each Wednesday, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. 567-283-5300.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer and Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Clayton E. Howard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel United Church of Christ Bible Study: 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 334 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419-626-1115.

Second Chance Chapel Prayer: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Community praise, worship and prayer. Pastor Donald Greene, 419-366-7850.

Catholic Churches Community Supper: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels, Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Suppers will be every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of each month.

Faith Christian Ministries Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 200 Hancock St., Sandusky.

New Wineskin Ministries Bible Study: 6 p.m., 56 Glover Ave., Norwalk.

THURSDAY

First Congregational United Church of Christ Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. “Saving Jesus Redux: Jesus Through the Ages.” Registration and class materials, 419-625-8105.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Book Club: 6 p.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. “We Make the Road by Walking” by Brian McLaren.

Mount Carmel UMC Kids Alive: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. For preschool through grade 6. Dinner, games, art, Bible stories and worship.

Calvary Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

Kingdom Building Ministries Bible Study with Rev. Ella McDonald: noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Grace Episcopal Church Thursday Services: 11 a.m. each Thursday, in the chapel, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky.

FRIDAY

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky. Services daily except Sunday.

Chayim b’Yeshua Ministries Hebrew Roots Fellowship Gathering: 7 p.m., 310 Schiller Ave., Sandusky. For those wanting to learn about Scriptures from a Hebrew perspective. 419-627-9843.

Eagle Nest Church Just the Basics: 6-8 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. All ages and donations welcome. Learn or help others with sewing, quilting, crafts. All proceeds/donations benefit food pantry. For details call Dr. Valerie Cruse, 419-239-3056.