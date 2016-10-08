Church Briefs

Compassionate Ministries Saturday Night Gospel Sing: Oct. 15, 1283 CR 236, Clyde. Free dinner at 5 p.m., singing starts at 6. Featuring One Voice, Tony Gieger, Jimmy Potridge and more. Info, Dee Whaley, 419-307-5530.

Wycliffe Associates Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene, 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky. Featuring Leah Ceplo, “Translating the Truth,” a process of translating the Bible quickly into local dialects. RSVP 419-625-0401.

One Voice southern gospel trio in concert: 11 a.m. Oct. 16, Compassionate Ministries, 1283 CR 236, Clyde. Info, Janet Clark, 419-835-5288.

Sandusky Church of God of Prophecy Harvest Gospel Singing: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 22, 3311 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. Worship, food and fellowship featuring The Babbs. Free admission; hot dog sale proceeds go toward updating church sound system.

Gospel Praise Gathering: 6 p.m. Oct. 23, Compassionate Ministries Fellowship, 1283 CR 236, Clyde. Group sing featuring Sandi & Kaylene, Jimmy Bloomfield, Miss Amanda and many more. Info, Mark Glick, 419-934-5456.

Women Anew: Oct. 28-30, Sawmill Creek Resort. Featuring nationally-known speaker Cindy Bultema and singer-songwriter Hannah Beck. Info, 440-984-3377, womenanew@centurylink.net or womenanew.org.

Trunk or Treat: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29, Mt. Carmel UMC, 4997 CR 183, Clyde. Kids go from trunk to trunk for treats, games and fun.

15th annual Gospel Harvest Fest: 1-7 p.m. Oct. 29, The Salvation Army, 505 E. Market St., Tiffin, Ohio. Featuring Donna Sue, One Voice, The Salvation Army Timbrels and many more. Info, Mark Glick, 419-934-5456, or The Salvation Army, 419-447-2252.

TODAY

Singing for Survivors: noon, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Women’s Ministry Cancer Awareness Service. With Min. Jeannette Harvey and others, testimonies, giveaways, refreshments. Freewill offering to benefit aid to cancer. 419-336-4768.

St. Mary’s Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. Clothes, purses, furniture, collectibles, books, holiday items, home baked goods.

Basement and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, Sand Hill Community Church, 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing, holiday decor, toys, games and more.

Free Community Breakfast: 9-11 a.m., second and fourth Saturdays, First Presbyterian Church, 265 Jackson St., Sandusky. Next to the Care & Share Building. Hosted by area churches. Handicap accessible.

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in Spanish; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky. Services daily except Sunday.

SUNDAY

Providence Missionary Baptist Church Men and Women’s Day Celebration: 3:30 p.m., 224 Dixie Ave., Sandusky. Guest messenger Elder Wayne D. Cox and Christ Temple Church, Cleveland.

Exodus From Darkness Conference: Fremont Alliance Church, 936 Brush St., Fremont. Daniel Shayesteh, former Iranian Muslim leader presents 4 sessions: 9:30 a.m. Current Affairs in the Muslim World; 10:45 a.m. Our Attitudes in Having Conversations and Leading Muslims in Knowing Christ; 5 p.m. Daniel’s Own Personal Story; 6:30 p.m. What the Muslim Koran has to say about the End Times Compared to the Bible. Free classes, free daycare. 419-332-4392.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Unity Day Celebration: 10:30 a.m., 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Guest speaker Lady Sylvia Small, Second Baptist Church, Elyria; 4 p.m. Pastor Larry Harville and the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Elyria.

Detterman Log Church Service: 8 a.m., Historic Lyme Village, 5001 Ohio 4, Bellevue. Enjoy summer services in a Bishop John Seybert/Flat Rock Heritage Landmark. With the Rev. Steve Heinsinger, Columbus. Free will offering.

Blessing of the Animals: 1-4 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 1608 Ohio 113 E., Milan (half a mile east of Milan square). All are welcome to bring leashed or caged pets for an individual blessing. Special support for those suffering loss of a beloved pet.

MONDAY

Eagles Nest Church Griefshare Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Learn how God helps you turn mourning into joy. Donna Myers, 301-412-4348.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Women and Children Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-624-1880.

TUESDAY

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: Daily 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in French; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet; English as a Second Language: 6:30 p.m. Free class, donations accepted, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., every Tuesday, 1814 Second St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen UCC New Bible Study: 8:30 a.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Studying Revelations. Information, 419-626-1612.

City Family Worship Center Church Prayer Service: 6:30-7 p.m.; Bible Study 7-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Erie Co. Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

WEDNESDAY

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Bible Study and Prayer Meeting: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church Community Bible Study: 11 a.m. each Wednesday, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. 567-283-5300.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer and Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Clayton E. Howard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel United Church of Christ Bible Study: 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 334 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419-626-1115.

Second Chance Chapel Prayer: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Community praise, worship and prayer. Pastor Donald Greene, 419-366-7850.

Catholic Churches Community Supper: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels, Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Suppers will be every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of each month.

Faith Christian Ministries Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 200 Hancock St., Sandusky.

New Wineskin Ministries Bible Study: 6 p.m., 56 Glover Ave., Norwalk.

THURSDAY

St. Paul Lutheran Church JOY Time: 6-7:30 p.m., second Thursday each month, 2211 Mills St., Sandusky. Non-denominational faith-based fellowship opportunity for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Bible study, prayer, songs, crafts and snack. 216-256-5806 or school113@gmail.com.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Love Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Five-part series. Registration, 419-625-8105.

Mount Carmel UMC Kids Alive: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. For preschool through grade 6. Dinner, games, art, Bible stories and worship.

Calvary Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

Kingdom Building Ministries Bible Study with Rev. Ella McDonald: noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Grace Episcopal Church Thursday Services: 11 a.m. each Thursday, in the chapel, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky.

FRIDAY

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky. Services daily except Sunday.