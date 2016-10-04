Dinner to feature speaker on Bible translation

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the church, located at 1617 Milan Road in Sandusky, with dinner served at 6 p.m.

Speaking at the dinner will be Leah Ceplo, a MAST Program Coordinator for Francophone Africa. MAST, which stands for Mobilized Assistance Supporting Translation, is a new strategy in which groups of nationals work side-by-side to translate books of the Bible simultaneously, reducing translation times.

The banquet is free, but reservations must be made by Oct. 12 by contacting Pat Brown at 419-625-0401 or brwnpat8@aol.com.