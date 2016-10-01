Church Briefs

St. Mary’s Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8, 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. Clothes, purses, furniture, collectibles, books, holiday items, home baked goods. Donation drop off Oct. 1, afternoon, Social Hall.

Women Anew: Oct. 28-30, Sawmill Creek Resort, Huron. Featuring nationally-known speaker Cindy Bultema and concert by singer/songwriter Hannah Beck, with worship leaders Donna Gassett and Sonja Leavitt. Info, 440-984-3377, womenanew@centurylink.net or womenanew.org.

Trunk or Treat: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29, Mount Carmel UMC, 4997 CR 183, Clyde. Kids can go from trunk to trunk for treats, games and fun.

TODAY

Celebration for Pastor Thomas E. Darden: 5-10 p.m., American Legion, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, use rear entrance. The legacy of Sandusky’s pioneer. Tickets $25, mail to 1420 Farwell St., Sandusky OH 44870. Details, Frankie Byrd, 419-627-0318 or Marietta Johnson, 419-202-0080.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Prayer Brunch: 11 a.m., 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Hosted by Unity Day Committee. Guest speaker, Sis. Brenda Jones, Ebenezer Baptist Church. Tickets $7, 419-624-1880.

Faith Memorial Church Community Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 1320 E. Strub Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing at no cost. Infant to 16 juniors. Shop or donate. 419-625-6147.

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in Spanish; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky. Services daily except Sunday.

SUNDAY

St. Stephen AME Church Hour of Prayer: 4-5 p.m., first Sunday each month, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. Everyone welcome.

Kingdom Building Ministries Evening of Prayer: 6 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Come enjoy praise, prayer, worship and deliverance. Rev. Ella McDonald.

Sand Hill Community Church Service: 10 a.m., 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Sermon: True Greatness.

Rosary/Respect Life Service: 2:30 p.m., Sorrowful Mother Shrine, 4106 Ohio 269, Bellevue. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, procession through shrine woods, followed by Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament and Blessing with the Relic of the True Cross.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Worship: 9:30 a.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. 20th Sunday after Pentecost - Proper 22. Nursery available, coffee hour. Celebrant Rev. Lisa O’Rear.

Detterman Log Church Service: 8 a.m., Historic Lyme Village, 5001 Ohio 4, Bellevue. Enjoy summer services in a Bishop John Seybert/Flat Rock Heritage Landmark. With Rebecca Grohowski, Toledo. Free will offering.

Huron United Methodist Church Lord’s Supper: 10 a.m., 338 Williams St., Huron. With Han Dol Korean Methodist Church. Pastors James Hojin Shin and Roger Skelley-Watts co-officiate. Music by “Soul Anchors.” A luncheon will follow the service. Regular 8 a.m. Praise Worship Service, Sunday School and refreshments at 9 a.m.

MONDAY

Eagles Nest Church Griefshare Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Learn how God helps you turn mourning into joy. Donna Myers, 301-412-4348.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Women and Children Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-624-1880.

TUESDAY

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: Daily 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in French; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet; English as a Second Language: 6:30 p.m. Free class, donations accepted, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., every Tuesday, 1814 Second St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen UCC New Bible Study: 8:30 a.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Studying Revelations. Information, 419-626-1612.

City Family Worship Center Church Prayer Service: 6:30-7 p.m.; Bible Study 7-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Erie Co. Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

WEDNESDAY

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Wednesday in the Word: 7 p.m. first Wednesday each month, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky. Mid-week worship.

St. Stephen AME Church Community Bible Study: 11 a.m. each Wednesday, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. 567-283-5300.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer and Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Clayton E. Howard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel United Church of Christ Bible Study: 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 334 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419-626-1115.

Second Chance Chapel Prayer: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Community praise, worship and prayer. Pastor Donald Greene, 419-366-7850.

Catholic Churches Community Supper: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels, Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Suppers will be every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of each month.

Faith Christian Ministries Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 200 Hancock St., Sandusky.

New Wineskin Ministries Bible Study: 6 p.m., 56 Glover Ave., Norwalk.

THURSDAY

First Congregational United Church of Christ Love Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Five-part series. Registration, 419-625-8105.

Mount Carmel UMC Kids Alive: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. For preschool through grade 6. Dinner, games, art, Bible stories and worship.

Calvary Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

Kingdom Building Ministries Bible Study with Rev. Ella McDonald: noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Grace Episcopal Church Thursday Services: 11 a.m. each Thursday, in the chapel, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky.

FRIDAY

St. Mary’s Rummage and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., 46 E. Main St., Wakeman. Clothes, purses, furniture, collectibles, books, holiday items, home baked goods.

Sand Hill Community Church Basement and Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., , 7808 W. Mason Road, Sandusky. Children’s clothing, holiday decor, toys, games and more.

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky. Services daily except Sunday.