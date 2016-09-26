Local monastery not authentic, diocese says

But critics of Father Thomas Taylor and his monastery aren't buying it, and those critics include the Toledo diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, which has jurisdiction over Sandusky's Catholic churches. The diocese issued a recent statement warning Sandusky Catholics to stay away from St. Faustina Monastery and its operations.

The Sandusky Register ran a story on Sept. 16, based upon an interview with Father Thomas Taylor, which described the St. Faustina Monastery at 805 Wayne St., the St. Elias Seminary that is housed there, and the Brothers of Divine Mercy, described as a Maronite Eastern Orthodox religious order.

A few weeks before the the article ran, however, the Diocese of Toledo issued a statement denouncing the monastery, the Brothers of Divine Mercy and the seminary.

The statement said, "Please be advised, regarding the Brothers of Divine Mercy, Saint Faustina Monastery and Saint Elias Seminary, a community that has defined itself as a Maronite Orthodox monastery following the Syrian Maronite Liturgical Rite, that through prudent and careful research, the Diocese of Toledo has serious reservations about the authenticity of this ‘community,’ which does not appear to be legitimately attached to any Catholic or Orthodox Church. Therefore, Catholics should be aware that they are not to participate in any liturgical function associated with this community and ‘seminary,’ and should refrain from the sacraments celebrated at this location."

The statement added, "The Diocese of Toledo would caution Roman Catholics against any involvement with the Brothers of Divine Mercy, Saint Faustina Monastery, and/or Saint Elias Seminary. The Diocese of Toledo will continue to consider all facts as they become available so as to safeguard the spiritual life of the Catholic faithful of our Diocese and provide for their proper pastoral care while promoting authentic ecumenism, which seeks to make Jesus Christ’s own prayer a reality: ‘That all may be one’ (Jn 17:21)."

Priests at Sandusky's three Catholic parishes — Saint Mary, Holy Angels and Saints Peter and Paul — were instructed to read the statement at all masses on Aug. 20 and 21. In addition, the statement was printed in the church bulletins for all three parishes the following weekend, said Zachary Silka, a spokesman for the Toledo Diocese.

"I know there was extensive research done," Silka said. "This information wasn't presented to the parishes lightly."

The Register phoned Taylor on his cell phone Thursday and again on Monday, asking for comment. He could not be reached.

The Register has conducted its own research since the original article appeared that also raises questions about the authenticity of the monastery and the seminary.

The website of the Brothers of Divine Mercy identifies the group as "a Maronite & Syrian Orthodox religious community."

The Register contacted Alexei D. Krindatch, research coordinator for the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America. We asked if the monastery is a legitimate Eastern Orthodox monastery.

He replied (via email): " 'Maronite' Church is one of the so-called Eastern Catholic churches. In short, liturgically (the way they worship, etc) Eastern-Catholic Churches resemble Orthodox Churches. This is why many people got confused and think of them as Orthodox Churches. However, Eastern-Catholic Churches (including Maronite) recognize the supremacy of Pope and as such they should be treated as part of the Roman Catholic Church.

"Short answer to your question is: St. Faustina Monastery (if it is part of the Maronite church) belongs to the Roman Catholic Church."

We followed up with a question about St. Elias Seminary, the purported Eastern Orthodox seminary. The seminary's website lists a "Ventsislav Dobrev (His Grace Bishop Vissarion)." The bishop, however, is not listed in the list of bishops of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America.

All legitimate Eastern Orthodox bishops in the United States are on that list, Krindatch replied.

"My sense is that 'Bishop Vissarion' is one of those self-proclaimed bishops. And I am unaware of St. Elias Seminary," wrote Krindatch.

Krindatch, arguably the top scholar in the U.S. on the Eastern Orthodox Church, published the ""Atlas of American Orthodox Christian Churches" in 2011 and followed that up with this year's "Atlas of American Orthodox Christian Monasteries."

The Register also heard from Andreas Marco Babroš Ponti Sgargi, who according to his Linked In profile is an Italian who works for Italy's consular office in Stockholm, Sweden. Sgargi, a translator, knows many different languages.

Sgargi wrote via email that he read the Register's article "with horror."

"Let me explain: I had known Bejae Taylor some time ago for a while and we were very close to each other.

"He has NEVER been a priest, he has NEVER been kidnapped by Isis, there is no church in Egypt. All his monastery's brochures are fake," Sgargi wrote.

The Register also heard from Sandusky resident Charlene Woyan, who befriended Taylor and sent the Register articles about him in June, attempting to interest the Register in doing a story about the monastery.

Woyan told the Register last week that she eventually became suspicious of Taylor and conducted additional research.

She gave the Register photographs from Taylor's now-deleted Facebook site which show him wearing a kippah, a Jewish cap, and showing interest in Jewish culture.