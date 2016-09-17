Church Briefs

First Faith Community Church Concert Fundraiser: 3 p.m. Sept. 25, 225 E. Jefferson St., Sandusky. To raise money to pay for the people lift. Refreshments to follow concert. 419-625-8247.

TODAY

St. John Church Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 207 Adams St., Port Clinton. 35 tables of crafts and wares, free face painting, lunch concession, bake sale. Plus themed basket drawings, $1 tickets. Proceeds benefit church and community concerns.

Second Baptist Church Charity Fish Fry: 2-6 p.m., 315 Decatur St., Sandusky. Sandwich $5, dinners $8.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Pet Parade: noon, Clyde County Fair, downtown Clyde. Dogs, cats, most unusual pet. Vote for your favorite. To enter, 419-483-5415.

Emmanuel Temple Men’s Ministry Blowout Weekend: 9 a.m. Saturday Prayer Breakfast with Dr. Johnny James. Details at 419-625-5063 or hbm1stson@aol.com.

Compassionate Ministries Dinner and Gospel Sing: 5 p.m. dinner, singing at 6 p.m., 1283 CR 236, Clyde. With Living Waters, Tony Gieger, Jimmy Potridge and more. 419-307-5530.

First Congregational United Church of Christ Retreat: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Focus on Charter for Compassion, promoting community peace. 419-625-8105.

Come as You Are Recovery Ministry: 6-8 p.m., 2401 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Enjoy gospel music, fellowship and potluck. Bring dish to share. One day at a time recovering through Jesus.

Calvary Temple Church “The Price is Right” Free Community Event: 5:30 p.m., 1158 Cleveland Road, Sandusky Plaza. Ages 10-17 and 7 p.m. for adults. Win prizes donated by area businesses. Arrive 30 minutes early to register.

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in Spanish; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky. Services daily except Sunday.

SUNDAY

Grace Episcopal Church Recovery Eucharist: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. Everyone is impacted by addiction and alcoholism. This service combine Holy Communion and 12-step recovery language/imagery. 419-625-6919 or gracesandusky.org.

Agape Love Ministries Pastoral Anniversary: 10:15 a.m. Honoring Bishop Clifton T. Jones Sr. and Lady Sylvella Davis-Jones. With speaker Bishop Edward T. Cook, Jurisdictional Prelate of Ohio North COGIC and pastor of New Life COGIC, Toledo; 4:30 p.m. Service with Pastor Jeff Jones, First Baptist Church, Willard, and Dr. Walter Jordan II, Oasis of Love COGIC, Mansfield.

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Women’s Day: 11 a.m., with Evangelist Doris Chatman; and 4 p.m., with Evangelist Latonya Jackson, Ashtabula, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

Emmanuel Temple Men’s Ministry Blowout Weekend: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School with Dr. Johnny James; 11 a.m. Worship Service with Dr. James. Details at 419-625-5063 or hbm1stson@aol.com.

Sorrowful Mother Shrine Rural Life Devotions: 2:30 p.m., 4106 Ohio 269, Bellevue. Blessings on farmers and fall harvest while processing to Shrine of Sts. Isidore and Maria.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Worship: 9:30 a.m., 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. Nursery available, coffee hour. Celebrant Rev. Lisa O’Rear.

Detterman Log Church Service: 8 a.m., Historic Lyme Village, 5001 Ohio 4, Bellevue. Enjoy summer services in a Bishop John Seybert/Flat Rock Heritage Landmark. Free will offering.

MONDAY

Eagles Nest Church Griefshare Classes: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2126 Pipe St., Sandusky. Learn how God helps you turn mourning into joy. Donna Myers, 301-412-4348.

Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Women and Children Closet: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays, 2515 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information, 419-624-1880.

TUESDAY

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: Daily 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service in French; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet; English as a Second Language: 6:30 p.m. Free class, donations accepted, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

Mount Zion Church of God in Christ Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., every Tuesday, 1814 Second St., Sandusky.

St. Stephen UCC New Bible Study: 8:30 a.m., 905 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Studying Revelations. Information, 419-626-1612.

City Family Worship Center Church Prayer Service: 6:30-7 p.m.; Bible Study 7-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Erie Co. Senior Center, 620 E. Water St., Sandusky.

WEDNESDAY

New Jerusalem Baptist Church Bible Study and Prayer: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church Community Bible Study: 11 a.m. each Wednesday, 312 Neil St., Sandusky. 567-283-5300.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer and Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., 215 Pierce St., Sandusky. Clayton E. Howard, Pastor. Everyone welcome.

Emmanuel United Church of Christ Bible Study: 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday, 334 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. 419-626-1115.

Second Chance Chapel Prayer: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5412 Schenk Road, Sandusky. Community praise, worship and prayer. Pastor Donald Greene, 419-366-7850.

Catholic Churches Community Supper: 4-5:15 p.m., Holy Angels, Tiffin Avenue, Sandusky. Suppers will be every Wednesday except the first Wednesday of each month.

Faith Christian Ministries Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 200 Hancock St., Sandusky.

New Wineskin Ministries Bible Study: 6 p.m., 56 Glover Ave., Norwalk.

THURSDAY

First Congregational United Church of Christ Love Your Muslim Neighbor as Yourself Study Group: 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13, 431 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Five-part series, includes trip to Islamic Center of Cleveland Sept. 24. Registration, 419-625-8105.

Grace Episcopal Church Recovery Eucharist: 11 a.m., 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. Everyone is impacted by addiction and alcoholism. This service combine Holy Communion and 12-step recovery language/imagery. 419-625-6919 or gracesandusky.org.

Mount Carmel UMC Kids Alive: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 4997 CR 183, Clyde. For preschool through grade 6. Dinner, games, art, Bible stories and worship.

Calvary Baptist Church GriefShare Support Group: 6-8 p.m., 1810 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. 419-577-7140.

Kingdom Building Ministries Bible Study with Rev. Ella McDonald: noon, New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Eddy Henry Way, Sandusky.

St. Stephen AME Church AA Group Meeting: 10-11 a.m., 312 Neil St., Sandusky. A Higher Power, open to anyone seeking help or needing encouragement.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Summer Book Club: 6 p.m., Guild Room, 206 N. Park Ave., Fremont. “We Make the Road by Walking” by Brian McLaren.

Grace Episcopal Church Thursday Services: 11 a.m. each Thursday, in the chapel, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky.

FRIDAY

Brothers of Divine Mercy at St. Faustina Monastery: 8 a.m. service; 1 p.m. adoration to Saint Mary and rosary service; 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet, 805 Wayne St., Sandusky. Services daily except Sunday.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Parkvue Community is proud to announce their recently appointed new chaplain, Rev. Catherine Lawrence. She will be an essential component to Parkvue’s commitment to provide spiritual care to residents. Lawrence was pastor of Zion United Church of Christ, Fireside in Bellevue for seven years and has 25 years of nursing management experience.