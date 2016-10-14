Girls' Night Out tickets on sale now

Those purchasing tickets by Nov. 1 will receive a $10 discount off the regular $50 price and will be entered into a drawing for a Kalahari suite for up to eight people the night of the event.

Highlights of this year’s Girls’ Night Out include music by acts including Emily Keener of “The Voice,” a silent auction, a wine wall raffle and more. The “Bras for a Cause” contest also returns this year, and bras decorated in a Motown theme must be submitted, along with an entry form, by Nov. 7.

Tickets for the event, as well as tickets for the DreamCation Raffle for a trip to one of six destinations around the world, can be purchased at various locations around the area and at girlsnightoutcharity.com, which also contains event details along with Bras for a Cause entry forms and contest rules.

For information, visit girlsnightoutcharity.com or call 419-626-4548.