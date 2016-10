The event will feature crafters and vendors selling items including jewelry, Christmas items, health and wellness products, spices, cleaning products, American Girl doll clothes, baked goods, Scentsy, Tupperware and more. There will be a silent auction with items donated by the crafters and vendors that will conclude at 2 p.m. A concession stand will be available with doughnuts, fruit, shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chips and beverages.

Admission is free.