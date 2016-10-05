Put-in-Bay's Oktoberfest begins Saturday

But like the leaves turning red, brown and orange, the island adapts to the cooler weather and change of season.

The Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce will host its 23rd annual Oktoberfest this weekend in DeRivera Park to celebrate the season.

“We really enjoy doing this event because Put-in-Bay is beautiful this time of year,” organizer Ty Winchester said. “It’s a great time to celebrate the end of another season on the island.”

The festival will feature a collection of different German food from local restaurants, spiced wine and cold beer. Dancers will perform to German music while souvenirs and raffle tickets are sold.

This family-friendly event will be contained under a massive tent in DeRivera Park.

“This is my favorite event of the season,” Jet Express spokeswoman Nicole DeFreitas said. “It’s a calmer time when the islanders can get out and enjoy stuff. It’s almost like a homecoming for Put-in-Bay.”

DeFrietas said the Jet Express will offer discount ticket packages to attend this weekend’s Oktoberfest.

Two ticket packages — a two pack or a four pack — are available for $110 and $180 respectively. Each package contains roundtrip tickets on the Jet Express from Port Clinton to Put-in-Bay; free parking in the boat line’s Port Clinton lot; day golf cart rental; tickets to Oktoberfest; and a souvenir mug.

These tickets must be purchased online at jet-express.com/shop before Friday evening.

Want to go?

WHAT: Put-in-Bay Oktoberfest

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

WHERE: DeRivera Park, Put-in-Bay

COST: $4 per day or $6 for a two-day pass. Children younger than 12 free when accompanied by an adult.

