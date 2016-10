The Fall Craft Show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1617 Milan Road, Sandusky, and items available for purchase include jewelry, baked goods, kettle corn, Alpaca wear, clothing, wood crafts, artwork and more, along with items from vendors such as LulaRoe, Pampered Chef and Scentsy. A concession stand will offer sandwiches, chips and drinks.

Admission is free. For information, call Pastor Judy Sommers at 419-366-4028.