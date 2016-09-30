logo
Leave Feedback

Erie MetroParks

Tractors arrive at Osborne MetroPark

Jilly Burns • Today at 4:59 PM
jillyburns@sanduskyregister.com

HURON TOWNSHIP — As a steady rain fell on Osborne MetroPark, a group of men were busy unloading their tractors on Friday for the annual Firelands Pioneer Power Association Engine and Tractor Show during the Harvest Happenings festival this weekend.

Spanning the weekend, Oct. 1-2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the festival will offer pony rides, hayrides and train rides all day in addition to specific programs scheduled throughout the day.

Recommended for You