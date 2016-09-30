Erie MetroParks Tractors arrive at Osborne MetroPark Jilly Burns • Today at 4:59 PM jillyburns@sanduskyregister.com HURON TOWNSHIP — As a steady rain fell on Osborne MetroPark, a group of men were busy unloading their tractors on Friday for the annual Firelands Pioneer Power Association Engine and Tractor Show during the Harvest Happenings festival this weekend. Spanning the weekend, Oct. 1-2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the festival will offer pony rides, hayrides and train rides all day in addition to specific programs scheduled throughout the day. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.