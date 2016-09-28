Woollybear Festival is Sunday

The day’s events include the Woollybear 500 Caterpillar Race — preliminaries start at 10 a.m., with finals at 5 p.m. — animal/pet woollybear costume judging at noon and the Wonderful, Wacky Woollybear Parade at 1:30 p.m. There will be food booths, merchant sales, games, a petting zoo and other attractions available throughout the day.

Organizers have arranged for three locations where guests can park for a small fee and be shuttled to the event. Shuttles will run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Vermilion Schools, 5355 Sailorway Drive; from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. from Pat O’Brien Chevrolet, 2315 Ohio 60; and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. from Pat O’Brien Chevrolet Parts, 4545 Liberty Ave. Fees benefit local nonprofit organizations.

Roads close at 12:30 p.m. to accommodate the event, which, according to the festival’s Facebook page, is the largest one-day festival in the state of Ohio.

For the most up-to-date information, search “Woollybear Festival” on Facebook.