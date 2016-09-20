North Coast Oktoberfest returns bigger and better for 5th anniversary

The North Coast Oktoberfest returns to historic downtown this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and attendees can expect more than ever before.

In its first year, Oktoberfest was a low key event inside the Sandusky State Theatre. Upon taking the position of executive director, Dave Taylor decided that bigger would definitely be better.

“We took it outside and made it a full day event the first year I was here,” Taylor said. “Each year, we’ve tried to make it a little bit bigger and add more.”

One such addition was the array of culturally appropriate food and entertainment along Columbus Ave. Attendees can sample everything from schnitzels and latkes to corned beef and cabbage, sauerbraten and sauerkraut balls; all while enjoying the sounds and sights of traditional German music and dance.

Back by popular demand this year, is the lighted boat parade at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We wanted something that highlighted the beautiful lakefront and I couldn’t find anyone else that did something similar,” Taylor described. “Everyone on the shoreline, watching the boats come in... It’s gorgeous.”

Along with watching all lit-up ships sail in for judging, Oktoberfest attendees can watch the wieners run wild at the Wiener Dog Derby and Best Dressed Wiener Contest, at 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s pretty much a dog race specifically for Dachshunds,” Taylor explained. “It’s an Americanized tradition of Oktoberfest but it’s fun and we’re expecting a good turnout. The costume judging is new.”

Returning features of Oktoberfest are games for those of all ages.

Adults can let can let loose and be silly attempting to win contests such as the bier keg roll, bratwurst eating and tossing competitions or the barmaid run.

“Each contestant has to hold five bier steins in each hand and run through a short obstacle course,” Taylor explained. “The winner is whoever actually has the most beer left in the stein at the end.”

Children of ages can find merrymaking along Family Fun Lane at Oktoberfest, where roughly a dozen non-profit organizations will have free games and activities available.

Those organizations and activities include:

Padawan’s Playground with a racetrack and hovercraft experience.Sat., only.

The U.S. Army Recruiters with a football toss, basketball and cornhole.

The Great Lakes Art Academy with Giant Connect 4.

Sandusky Concert Association with Giant Jenga.

The Boys and Girls Club with corn hole.

Cancer Services with a coloring station.

Goodwill with pumpkin painting.

Vocalocity Show Choir with face painting.

Sandusky Catholic Parish’s Family with ringtoss, “Guess the Saint.

“One of the things I wanted to do was give any non-profit the chance to connect with the community and them them know what sort of services they provide,” Taylor said.

The Sandusky Catholic Parish Family Booth will also be providing a fun incentive for guests to visit all the artisan vendors. They will issue a “passport” to be stamped at certain vendors. Upon receiving a stamp from all 10 randomly selected vendors, passport holders will receive a special prize.

All new to Oktoberfest for 2016 is North Coast Young Professionals Bier Run.

The run begins at Small City Taphouse at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. From there, participating runners will make their way to designated stops along the 5K course where they will have to consume a beverage, take a picture and share it to social media accompanied by the hashtag #OktoberfestBierRun.

The first runner to cross the finish line after visiting all the stops will receive a package of Oktoberfest inspired prizes.

“The Bier run is just one of many new additions this year for Oktoberfest,” stated Brian Schwab, chairperson of North Coast Young Professionals.

The cost to participate in the Bier Run is $12 per runner.

Of course, no volksfest celebration would be complete without a glockenspiel so attendees are encouraged to stop down to check out the colossal clock.

State Sen. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling Green, and Ohio state Rep. Steve Arndt, R-Port Clinton, will cut the massive ribbon at 5 p.m. on Friday and from then on, a live show will be performed at the glockenspiel almost every hour, on the hour of Oktoberfest.

The North Coast Oktoberfest is presented by the Sandusky State Theatre in partnership with the North Coast Young Professionals and sponsored by Great Lakes Brewing Company with support from Maple City Ice and Heidelberg Dist..

Festivities begin at 5 p.m., Friday, noon, Saturday and noon, Sunday. There is no entrance fee for Oktoberfest, although certain activities and attractions may come at an additional cost.

“This year, we’ve quadrupled in size. It’s our fifth year and we wanted to knock it out of the ballpark,” Taylor said. “You need to get your leiderhosen and dirndl’s on and come on down.”