Vermilion's Third Thursday a first-class affair

Just ask spouses Jeff and Susan Cairns, who regularly attend the downtown extravaganza, featuring music, live entertainment and late-night shopping.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy the treasurers we have right here,” said Susan, who lives in Vermilion with Jeff. “It’s a chance to chill out and have fun.”

Not convinced yet?

Community member Alma Kovarik vouched for Cairns’ claims.

“I just love seeing all these people here,” Kovarik said. “It’s wonderful, and everyone is so nice. Vermilion is the spot to be.”

Thursday’s event marked the final Third Thursday event in 2016, which occurred once a month beginning in May.

Event organizers, comprised of Vermilion Chamber of Commerce members and local volunteers, said they’ll bring the festival back for another series in 2017.

“If people like to walk around, listen to music and enjoy a nice summer’s night, they should come down,” Vermilion Mayor Eileen Bulan said. “It’s just a great time.”

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel