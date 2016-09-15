Indian Trail Campground hosts music and arts festival

“It was more to bring people together in the community,” said Beebe, who is also the visionary behind the Energy Bash Solar Powered Music Festival. “It’s used as a catalyst for community building. That’s part of the name JubileeGo. It’s part of like taking the ego out of it.

“I was going to name it Great Grandpa Beebe’s 100th Birthday Bash and I still kind of run with that, but in time I wanted to not call it my festival but call it some other name. That way, it’s more of the community’s thing and not my thing.”

The JubileeGo Arts & Music Festival 2016 takes place Sept. 17 at the Indian Trail Campground in New London. The lineup includes Tommy Christian, Kevin Obermeyer, Miss Macey & the Low Pay Daddies, Asbestos Lettuce, Dépaysement, Big Black Galactic, Chu Dat Frawg, Maura Rogers & the Bellows and Great Grandpa Beebe.

In addition to food offerings, there will also be artist vendors showing off their wares. In Beebe’s mind, the music and art worlds run together.

“The festival is basically a combination of all of my friends who are artists in the area that needed a place to outlet,” Beebe said. “You have to express yourself through the arts.

“There are a bunch of people coming out bringing different types of art: There’s like stencil, spray paint going on, some crystal wire wrapping and face painting.”

In terms of musical stylings, Beebe said JubileeGo Arts & Music Festival features a variety of sounds. The same can be said about the music of Great Grandpa Beebe, which the singer-songwriter cites as being influenced by everyone from Tom Waits, Bo Diddley and Gene Krupa to Bad Brains, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, The Doors, The Stanley Brothers and The Rolling Stones.

“I try to explore all styles,” Beebe said. “There’s blues, folk, old-timey, surf rock and Mediterranean scales in there for sure. I have more kind of a smoky-bar feel to some songs.”

Up next for Great Grandpa Beebe is a new album, which is being called the “Shaggy Llama Sessions.” Beebe said he hopes to have it out by the end of the year.

As for his stage moniker Great Grandpa Beebe, it’s a tribute to his great grandfather who passed away years ago.

“It’s a long story why I call myself Great Grandpa Beebe, but it all worked out,” Beebe said.

Regarding the JubileeGo Arts & Music Festival 2016 being billed as Great Grandpa Beebe's 103rd Birthday Bash, does that mean we shouldn’t bring a gift?

Beebe laughed, “No, you don’t need to do that. “

WHAT: JubileeGo Arts & Music Festival 2016

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sept. 17

WHERE: Indian Trail Campground, 1499 U.S. 250, New London

TICKETS: $17 (kids 12 and under free)

INFO: greatgrandpabeebe.com/