Water pitcher filters can remove toxins from algal blooms, Stone Lab says

Stone Lab researcher Justin Chaffin tested commercially-available water pitchers from Brita, Pur and ZeroWater, and concluded that some filter pitchers work much better than others.

Chaffin would not tell the Register which product he recommends. The Register, however, researched the three products he tested and concluded that his list of criteria appears to point to at least one product, ZeroWater.

Chaffin, research coordinator at Stone Lab, decided to carry out the research when he noticed that people kept asking him if water pitcher filters would work in filtering out microcystins, the main toxins produced by harmful algal blooms. The Ohio Lake Erie Commission's Lake Erie Protection Fund paid for his research into filter pitchers produced by the three companies.

"I don't want to disclose which brand worked the best," Chaffin told the Register.

However, he offered the following criteria to judging water pitchers' ability to filter out microcystin:

• The best water pitchers are the ones that take the longest to filter the water.

• The best water pitchers are the ones that use several stages to filter the water.

• Coconut-based activated carbon pitchers are the least effective.

ZeroWater states on its website that its products work slower than ones made by other companies because it has more stages of filtration.

"The filtration will be slower than conventional 2-stage filters because its 5-stage filtration works much harder to remove more contaminants," states a FAQ at the company's website.

The Brita website states, "Our pitcher filters use coconut-based activated carbon … "

The manufacturer of Pur states, "PUR activated carbon filters are made from coconut shells, which are 'heat treated' with steam."

“There are several types of activated carbon, for example coconut, coal, wood and peat moss,” Chaffin said. “The filter that removed the least amount of microcystin had coconut-based activated carbon, whereas the other ones that removed more microcystin had a blend of different types.”

According to ZeroWater's website, its filters use a mixture of different carbons, although the company won't say which.

"ZeroWater® filters have a proprietary mixture of resins and carbons," the website states.

The research team checked to see running clean water through filters that had been used for contaminated water would have any harmful effects. It found that no microcystins came out of the filters and back into the water.

“Basically what these tests say is that once microcystin is attached to the filter, it’s not going to come off,” Chaffin said.

Chaffin said it's unusual for microcystins to get into tap water. When problems arise, the best course is to switch to bottled water, he said.