Hey, don't look at us for critter sneaking into lake, trade group says

And the shipping industry that carries cargo in the Great Lakes says it's being unfairly blamed for the uninvited guest.

Citing a report from scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey, an industry trade group is arguing that it's unfair to blame freighters for the introduction into western Lake Erie of Thermocyclops crassus, a tiny invertebrate plankton that has been found in western Lake Erie near Toledo.

"The best current evidence does not point to ballast water discharges in the past decade as the most likely reason for the recent discovery of T. crassus," says a fact sheet issued by the Lake Carriers Association. "However, without any supporting scientific data or research to back their claims, the National Wildlife Federation and the Alliance for the Great Lakes have been quick to blame ballast water, particularly recent discharges from foreign vessels, as the vector of introduction."

As the Sandusky Register reported on Nov. 2, scientists from Cornell University doing research aboard a U.S. EPA boat announced finding the creature in small numbers. While it's considered non-native, it's not known yet whether the creature will reproduce in large numbers and become a nuisance, allowing it to obtain "invasive species" status.

Environmental groups were quick to say that the discovery means tougher ballast water regulations are needed.

“This new discovery is serious and troubling and underscores how U.S. waters, communities and businesses remain vulnerable to harmful aquatic invasive species dumped here by foreign ships. The EPA needs to act with urgency to carry out its duty to protect the Great Lakes and U.S. waters from ballast water invaders that have wrought environmental and economic harm on communities and businesses across the country," said Marc Smith, policy director for the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes Regional Center.

But officials from the Lake Carriers Association have been pushing back. The group represents 14 companies running 56 U.S.-flag lakers serving Sandusky and other port cities.

Citing a fact sheet from the U.S. Geological Survey, the group notes that Thermocyclops crassus was first found in the U.S. in Lake Champlain in Vermont, which the group says isn't directly connected to international shipping and doesn't get ballast water discharges.

The USGS document says the source of the introduction of the creature in Lake Erie and Lake Champlain is "unknown."

"The species may have reached Lake Champlain via the Seaway, canals, ballast water or overland with recreational vessels. A study of transoceanic ships entering the Great Lakes in 2001 through 2002 — before the current standards on flushing ballast water went into effect — found one Thermocyclops crassus in the sediment of a ballast water tank on one ship. If this species invaded via ballast water, it may have done so prior to regulatory changes in 2006 but remained undetected for a decade or more," the document says.

The document refers to rules that took effect in 2006, which required oceangoing ships to flush their ballast tanks with saltwater and which make it unlikely that international shipping brought Thermocyclops crassus to Lake Erie, the group says.