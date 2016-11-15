Friends of Old Woman Creek seek award nominations Tom Jackson • Today at 10:31 AM tomjackson@sanduskyregister.com HURON — The Friends of Old Woman Creek is seeking nominations for a Hero Award. Nominees may be single individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to the Old Woman Creek Watershed. Previous recipients include Dr. David Klarer, Gene Wright, Floren James, Dr. Ken Krieger, and Elaine Waterfield, For further information contact 419-433-4601 or fowccreek@gmail.com. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.