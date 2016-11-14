State approves $1 million wetlands grant for Sandusky

The funds came from legislation authored by state Sen. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling Green, who won another four-year term in last week's general election.

"We're very thrilled to receiving the funding and looking forward to diving in," said Eric Wobser, Sandusky's city manager.

Wobser said the city will be meeting in the next couple of weeks with officials from the Office of Coastal Management, which is located in Sandusky, to work out an agreement on how to go forward with the projects and to figure out a timeline for carrying them out. More information on the projects should become available after that meeting is held, Wobser said.

There will be a "public process" with the projects to allow members of the public to weigh in, Wobser said.

Approval by the Ohio Controlling Board had been expected. The board considered 61 items on its agenda Monday when it met in Columbus and approved all 61, said John Charlton, director of communications for the state's Office of Management and Budget.

Charlton explained that the board handles so many budget items, it generally pulls out a few that it has questions about and then dispatches the rest of the requests as a group.

On Monday, it unanimously approved 58 budget requests at once, including the Sandusky grant requested by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. It then asked questions about the other three items before approving them, too.

The Controlling Board is a seven-member board, mostly state lawmakers, that is dominated by Republicans but also includes two Democratic lawmakers. It exists to make adjustments in the state budget while providing legislative oversight.

While many actions by the board are not controversial, Gov. John Kasich used the board to approve expansion of Medicaid in Ohio when the governor was unable to persuade state lawmakers to take action on the proposal.