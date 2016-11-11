Michigan declares Lake Erie 'impaired'; Ohio asked to follow suit

Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality announced Thursday that it's turned in a report to the U.S. EPA listing the lake as impaired because of algal blooms caused by extensive levels of phosphorus.

"The impact on aquatic life and other wildlife, a designated use of Lake Erie under state water quality standards, requires the state to take this court of action," the announcement from Michigan DEQ said.

Ohio's EPA has designated the Lake Erie shoreline as "impaired" in a water quality report listing impaired waters submitted to the U.S. EPA regional office in Chicago. But the state agency has resisted environmentalists' demands to declare all of the lake as impaired.

Adam Rissien, clean water director for the Ohio Environmental Council, said he believes Michigan met its obligations under the Clean Water Act and Ohio did not.

"That list is currently sitting on somebody's desk in Chicago," he said. "We're waiting for U.S. EPA to reject the list. Honestly, they should reject the list."

Rissien said Gov. John Kasich's administration should declare all of Lake Erie near Ohio impaired. That would trigger federal funding and other help to deal with the problem.

"Ohio should step up and do the right thing to address toxic algae. Michigan's action shows that Ohio not only has an opportunity but an obligation to do more to protect our Great Lake," Rissien said.

Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie, an advocacy group based in Toledo, sent a letter to Toledo's mayor and city council, asking the city to support an impaired designation for Lake Erie.

The letter charged that the Ohio Farm Bureau and agricultural interests have opposed the impaired designation.

"Those profiting from poisoning our lake oppose doing their part to stem the hundreds of millions of gallons of animal waste dumped every year, untreated, on fields draining into Lake Erie," the group charged.

Heidi Griesmer, a spokeswoman for Ohio EPA, released a statement defending Ohio's efforts to clean up Lake Erie but did not explain the decision on declaring the lake impaired.

"It is undeniable that a great deal of progress has been made in recent years to improve Lake Erie. Under Governor Kasich’s leadership, Ohio has made policy and legislative reforms, such as investing more than $2 billion in the Lake Erie watershed, with more than $3.6 billion spent statewide, since 2011, to improve water quality and tackle key wastewater and drinking water infrastructure issues," she said.

Griesmer cited steps such as banning the application of manure or fertilizer on frozen ground draining into western Lake Erie; cracking down on phosphorus discharges from wastewater treatment plants; requiring certification for anyone spreading livestock manure from a concentrated animal feeding facility; eliminating open lake dumping of dredged materials; reaching an agreement with Michigan and Ontario to cut phosphorus discharges into the lake by 40 percent; installing a water quality monitoring system in Maumee River tributaries, and funding $2 million a year into university research on harmful algal blooms.