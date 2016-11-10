Crews complete Jackson Street parking lot job

The long-awaited Jackson Street parking lot project, incorporating eco-friendly aspects, wrapped up Thursday.

Originally slated for an early September finish, numerous setbacks resulting from unforeseen construction complications kept delaying the initiative.

Among the more notable:

• Early on in the project, crews discovered a weak underground foundation, consisting of building debris and concrete materials.

• The city-hired crew abandoned work responsibilities for several weeks amid a contract dispute.

But the arguments subsided, and the job progressed, culminating in work ending Thursday, just in time for Friday’s Sandusky State Theatre’s annual gala fundraising event. Many people park in the lot for theater events.

“This is an important project,” city manager Eric Wobser said. “It’s investment will be measured by what you see near it. You are seeing a lot of investment in the buildings in and around the parking lot, and you will continue to see that trend.”

Lot layout

Crews transformed the space from an impervious to a pervious parking lot.

A pervious parking lot allows water to seep through the pavement and enter into a storm system, which can properly cleanse water.

Barnes Nursery workers also planted landscape elements around the parking lot. The trees and shrubbery also aim to assist in the overall treatment process.

The pavement was previously impervious, meaning water couldn’t pass through into the ground. When heavy rains fell, the water ran off the pavement into ditches and waterways, such as Sandusky Bay. This caused pollution and acted as a contributing factor for algal blooms.

Officials expect the Jackson Street parking lot to remove 250,000 gallons of untreated water from entering Sandusky Bay each year.

The parking lot, boasting 105 spaces, also:

• Maintains public access to Peddlers’ Alley

• Offers a more efficient configuration necessary for events and vendors, including for Ohio Bike Week events

• Presents a unique opportunity for Sandusky, as explained by city engineer Aaron Klein.

“Ohio State University liked this project a lot, so they applied for a grant to monitor it on our behalf,” Klein said. “They are going update state models and manuals (for these types of projects) based on the information they gathered from our project.”

Making sense of the dollars and cents

Revamping the Jackson Street parking lot totaled about $711,000, up from an original estimate of $454,000.

The extra expenses resulted from additional construction work necessary to fortify a weak foundation.

Here’s how the costs breakdown:

• $287,000: from the city’s capital, or large-scale, project account

• $224,000: from state and federal grants

• $150,000: from the city’s storm water account, produced through water bills

• $50,000: from the Dorn Foundation

Note: All figures rounded

Source: Sandusky engineering department

