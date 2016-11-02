Small non-native creature found in Lake Erie

The tiny creature, Thermocyclops crassus, an invertebrate zooplankton, was discovered as part of an annual survey of plankton in the Great Lakes carried out by Cornell University scientists who travel through the lakes aboard an EPA boat, said Jim Watkins, a research associate at the Cornell University Biological Field Station in Bridgeport, N.Y., near Syracuse.

Thermocyclops is only about 0.8 of a millimeter long and eats other plankton. It was found in two locations in the western basin of Lake Erie, near where the Detroit River enters the lake and not far from Toledo, Watkins told the Register in a telephone interview.

Technically, Themocyclops crassus is not considered an invasive species, at least yet, as the term is usually applies to creatures that explode in population, Watkins said. At this point, the creature is quite rare in Lake Erie, and its discovery is being reported as a new introduction, he said.

Early detection is key, Watkins said.

"It's important to keep an eye on these things," he said.

Although Thermocyclops crassus is rare in Lake Erie, it is found in large areas of the world, including Eastern Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, according to an EPA news release.

"According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the ecosystem risk from Thermocyclops crassus is uncertain because there is no history or projection of harm from this species in the Great Lakes," the EPA news release said.

The National Wildlife Federation said the discovery underscores the importance of protecting Lake Erie from invasive species that can damage the environment.

“This new discovery is serious and troubling and underscores how U.S. waters, communities and businesses remain vulnerable to harmful aquatic invasive species dumped here by foreign ships. The EPA needs to act with urgency to carry out its duty to protect the Great Lakes and U.S. waters from ballast water invaders that have wrought environmental and economic harm on communities and businesses across the country," said Marc Smith, policy director for the National Wildlife Federation’s Great Lakes Regional Center.

"Congress can help solve this serious problem by allowing the EPA to do its job and resist weakening Clean Water Act protections that allow us to protect our waters, communities, economy and way of life," Smith said.

Zebra mussels are considered a good example of how invasive species introduced by ballast water can affect the Great Lakes. They have reproduced in great numbers and can clog municipal water intakes. They have had major effects on the ecosystem of Lake Erie by filtering the water and crowding out native species.

Watkins said the Thermocyclops crassus was found in a place in Lake Erie that gets a lot of ballast water.

He said the Cornell team uses very fine mesh nets to collect plankton samples in multiple locations. So far, the Thermocylops crassus is very rare compared to similar creatures, he said.

"It's kind of like a needle in a haystack," Watkins said.

He said Thermocyclops was spotted by Joe Connolly, a research technician at Cornell University.