Harmful algal bloom in 2016 was smaller than forecast

That's the word from scientists connected to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, who say they have finished tabulating the data from the just-completed bloom season.

"The Microcystis cyanobacteria bloom was mild compared to the last few years, with a severity index of 3.2, much lower than the 10.5 record observed in 2015," says the latest edition of the Experimental Lake Erie Harmful Algal Bloom bulletin, sent out on Tuesday to email subscribers.

"In the western Lake Erie basin, the bloom biomass was more toxic than in 2015, but less than half the toxicity of 2014," the bulletin said. "In contrast, because of the relatively mild bloom, areas of scum were fewer, less dense, and less toxic in 2016 than in either 2014 or 2015."

In early July, Richard Stumpf, an algal bloom expert with NOAA, and other scientists issued their annual algal bloom forecast for Lake Erie at Stone Laboratory on Gibraltar Island, near Put-in-Bay.

They said the bloom would be relatively small and mild, about a 5.5, on a scale that ranked the large harmful algal bloom of 2011 as a 10. The actual 3.2 level of severity for the bloom in 2016 actually was smaller than what the scientists had forecast.

"The bloom was milder than the forecast severity of 5.5, but within the range of uncertainty of all the models (3-7)T," said the Tuesday bulletin, co-written by Stumpf and other NOAA scientists. "The models primarily use the phosphorus load from the Maumee River. However, the models also included residual load of phosphorus in the lake, particularly a residual from the Maumee River's record spring phosphorus load in 2015. This additional phosphorus used in the models was greater than the apparent residual internal load, leading to model forecasts of greater bloom severity."

Laura Johnson, director of the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University, told the Register in September that the forecast this year was for a mild algal bloom because a lack of heavy rainfall had reduced runoff into the lake.

The area did not get heavy rains in the spring and summer, and the rains that area did get earlier this year were not big storm events, she said.