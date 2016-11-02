Bay View sewer tap-ins to begin soon

The tap-ins are required by law for all residents who have access to a sewer line, although low and moderate income Bay View homeowners can obtain grants to cover the cost.

"The project's moving along really well," said Jack Meyers, sanitary engineer for Erie County.

Water tests have shown for years that Sandusky Bay is being polluted by leaks from septic tank systems in Bay View, so completion of the sewer system is expected to be a major improvement for the quality of the local water.

All of the gravity sewers and pump stations have been installed, and so has the force main, the line that will carry sewage from Bay View to tie into Sandusky's sewer system so that the dirty water can be treated by Sandusky's wastewater treatment plant.

The only work that's needed to have a working sewer system is to do the electrical hookups for the pump stations. That should take two to four weeks, and once that's done, hookups can begin to connect to the sewer system.

Meyers said he'll send a letter to Bay View residents to start applying for sewer taps and to start lining up contractors to do the work.

"It's called a notice to connect," Meyers said.

The only remaining work will be resurfacing of the roads. That will be done by next spring.

Average water and sewer bills for residents should be about $55 a month, Meyers said. About 390 customers will tap into the sewer lines, he said.

Erie County obtained $100,000 in CDBG grant funds to help low and moderate income homeowners in Bay View connect to the new sewer system, part of a larger state grant from the Ohio Development Services Agency's Office of Community Development to support the project.

The Erie Regional Planning Commission has taken 30 applications for grants to pay for tap-ins, and 27 people have been found to be eligible for grants, said Tim King, senior planner.

To receive the grants, recipients must meet the income guidelines for HUD Section 8 housing. The maximum household income varies according to the number of people in the household, but it's $34,450 for a household with one person, $39,400 for a household with two people, and so on.

The grants will pay for the low bids for the costs of the tap-ins, with costs generally ranging from $1,500 to $2,000.

Once the sewer system is ready, local residents will be required to tap into it within six months, said Zach Rospert, financial planner for the Erie Regional Planning Commission. Even if they haven't tapped in by then, they will still be charged the going water and sewer rate.

The overall cost of the sewer project is $7.9 million, including design and permits along with actual construction costs, Meyers said. Most of that cost was covered by federal and state grants.

Underground Utilities Inc. of Monroeville won the $5,952,442 contract to do most of the project, although the force main carrying sewage from Bay View to Sandusky was bid separately, with that job being awarded to Speer Brothers of Sandusky for $670,893, Meyers said.

Some of the change orders hiked the price of the work while others reduced it, but it appears the final construction cost will be within the original contract prices, Meyers said.

"But I won't know that until spring," he added, as work to restore the roads damaged by the construction work won't be completed until then.