Wind energy development expected to pick up in Ohio

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2e1mrzQ ) that a trade group cites several projects under construction in the state including a major one involving the online retailer Amazon.

Andrew Gohn of the American Wind Energy Association says wind energy development faces “some unique challenges” in Ohio. Some changes in state policies have hindered project deployment.

The group says Ohio ranks 25th among states with 444 megawatts of wind energy.

There’s been one new wind farm operation this year, a small facility in Wyandot County.

But the group says a total 207 megawatts in projects are under construction, led by the Paulding County wind farm being developed by Amazon and the wind energy company EDP Renewables.