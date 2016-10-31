Sandusky expected to receive wetlands grant

Gardner discussed the pending grant when he came to the Register and, joined by state Rep. Steve Arndt, R-Port Clinton, filmed a segment of "Between the Lines," the Sandusky Register's public affairs program. The video, about 30 minutes long, is available for on-demand viewing at sanduskyregister.com

Ardnt's opponent, Democrat Larry Hartlaub, will appear on "Between the Lines" at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The interview will air live and also be available for on-demand streaming. A recent appearance by Erie County commission candidates Jim Lang and Matt Old also is available on the Register website.

The check for the $1 million Sandusky grant isn't in the mail yet. The grant must be approved on Nov. 14 by the Ohio Controlling Board, a group of state officials that makes decisions on budget members. The board currently has five Republicans, from the legislature and the Kasich administration, and two Democrats.

Gardner said he's confident the controlling board will approve the grant.

"The (Kasich) administration is strongly supportive of it," Gardner said.

Kasich's environmental officials have been pushing strongly to get the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop dumping materials dredged from the lake bottom back into the lake and has been searching for alternative ways to dispose of the dirt. The Corps dredges the lake bottom to keep shipping channels open in Lake Erie, which is shallower than the other Great Lakes.

Gardner said the $1 million comes from a $10 million measure Gardner supported to provide funding for programs to help Lake Erie become healthy.

Sandusky city manager Eric Wobser said on Monday he's been notified Sandusky is expected to get the grant.

"We couldn't be more excited about this opportunity," he said.

The city is working closely with the Office of Coastal Management, which is located in Sandusky, to identify the locations for building up wetlands. Wetlands play a key role in filtering water that goes into the lake. The wetlands project should improve water quality in Sandusky Bay, Wobser said.