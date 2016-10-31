Coyote concerns on Sandusky's west side

For his family’s and neighbors’ safety, the Bardshar Road resident feels haunted about real-life spirits wreaking havoc.

Frost saw a family of coyotes roaming around Dorn Community Park, on the city’s western edge, in recent days.

Most notably, on Oct. 23, one approached his dog in an intimidating manner.

“Coyotes started coming after my dog,” said Frost, referencing a recent event at night. “It was just one, but I’ve heard more in the back part of the park for a week. We can hear them howling.”

Frost informed Sandusky officials about the wolflike wild dogs coming near city residents.

“This is a problem,” Frost said. “I want the city to catch the coyotes to make this area and the park safe. You have little kids down there all the time. You have Venice Heights (Elementary) School around here. This needs to be taken care of.”

Sandusky officials heard Frost’s complaints and quickly established a plan to keep people safe from coyotes.

“We have reached out to the (Ohio) Division of Wildlife, as this normally falls under them and also discussed it at our staff meeting,” city manager Eric Wobser said. “We are looking at options to either humanely trap or find ways to dissuade them from the park. This is not an issue we have dealt with before, so we need to have an understanding of how to address it.”

Coyote caution

If you come across a coyote, here are some tips to ensure your safety:

• Be as big and loud as possible

• Do not run or turn your back

• Wave your arms, clap your hands and shout in an authoritative voice

• Make noise by banging pots and pans or using an air horn or whistle

• Throw small stones, sticks, tennis balls or anything else you can put your hands on

• Shake or throw a “coyote shaker,” which is a soda can filled with pennies or pebbles and sealed with duct tape

• Small pets and children should never be left unattended, and dogs should always be walked on a leash.

If bites or other injuries are sustained, medical attention should be sought and a report made to the Ohio Division of Wildlife at 614-265-6300