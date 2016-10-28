3 Lake Front Park trees chopped down for new environmental trail

Workers uprooted a trio of wooden structures — they towered between 12 feet to 30 feet in height — to make way for a special pathway.

Plans call for crews building a 6-foot-wide walking trail circling around the park’s perimeter, which will link up with sidewalks from Huron’s Old Plat neighborhood. The work should end within a month.

The track’s special material can collect and then clean up dirty storm water before it enters a body of water. Today the storm water dropping down onto Lake Front Park runs off into, and thus pollutes, Lake Erie. Essentially, the project involves combating harmful algal blooms often found in large water sources.

A $175,000 state grant is completely covering the project’s estimated cost.

At least one community member raised concerns with city officials removing three trees.

Huron city manager Andy White addressed the issues.

“There is sufficient tree cover down there. In the bid award, a determination was made to maximize these dollars for this project and to maximize the project’s beneficial use. For that to happen, those trees were eliminated to support the overall initiative of the project to clean water before it enter the lake.”

