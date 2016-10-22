Solid Waste District announces grant winners

The Solid Waste District recently announced 14 area organizations that received grants to start recycling programs or to buy products — from signs to playground equipment to carpet — made from recycled materials:

• Village of Bettsville — $1,520 for bird houses to be placed in H.P. Eells Park

• Camp Fire Sandusky County — $2,559 for picnic tables, benches and a sign

• Erie-Ottawa International Airport Authority — $2,900 to purchase signs

• Fostoria Rail Preservation Sustainability Committee — $2,900 for recycling containers and a sign

• Heidelberg University Sustainability Committee — $4,380 for Adirondack chairs

• Humane Society of Sandusky County - $2,100 to purchase a sign and mulch

• Lakeside Association — $7,922 for recycling containers

• Main Street Port Clinton — $1,275 to purchase a message board

• North Point Education Service Center — $1,425 to purchase picnic tables

• Village of Oak Harbor — $8,560 for playground equipment and mulch

• Ottawa County Senior Resources — $7,812 to purchase carpet for the Danbury Senior Center

• Sandusky County Park District — $5,000 to purchase signs

• Seneca County Park District — $2,875 to purchase signs

• St. Francis Ministries — $1,764 to purchase benches

“The purchase of recycled products provides the public examples of items that are made from the materials they recycle every day,” said Solid Waste District assistant director Amy Drummer, who administers the grant program.

For entities wanting to get in on the environmentally-friendly action, the next deadline for the Competitive Funding Program is Jan. 31, 2017, with a required meeting for interested organizations scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at the District’s main office in Fremont.

For information or to complete required registration for the meeting, contact Drummer at 1-888-850-7224 or email ad@recycleoss.org. To view the grant guidelines and application, visit recycleoss.org.