Help Clean Sandusky one final time this year

SANDUSKY — The year's final Clean Sandusky event will happen at 9 a.m. Saturday with volunteers meeting at Shoreline Park's shelter. Cleaning materials will be provided. The group will start at the shelter and pick up litter along the shoreline down to the Shelby Street Public Boat Launch facility. Anyone is welcome to come and help out. For questions, contact Dave Waddington at 419- 271-4736.