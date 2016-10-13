More free dump days coming up for Sandusky residents

Sandusky Steel & Supply Co. will accept household items, most electronics and furniture.

It’s effectively a continuation from the Citywide Cleanup drive-through drop off day taking place earlier this month.

Want to go?

What: Citywide Cleanup drive-through drop off days

• Allowable items: unwanted household items, electronics except for TVs, furniture, bicycles and exercise equipment, appliances, batteries, prescription pills and unwanted paper documents

• Prohibited items: mattresses, tires, hazardous waste, paint, propane tanks, liquids, household garbage, commercial landscaping debris, residential yard trimmings, sod, stumps or rock.

Where: Sandusky Steel & Supply Co., 1943 Milan Road, Sandusky

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 22

Cost: Free