Bloom small in Lake Erie this year

"It's certainly not an underestimate," said Richard Stumpf, an algal bloom expert with NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In early July, Stumpf and other scientists came to Stone Lab on Gibraltar Island and issued an annual forecast on Lake Erie's harmful algal bloom. They said the bloom would be relatively small and mild, about a 5.5, on a scale that treats the big HAB of 2011 as a 10.

That forecast appears to have done fine, Stumpf said this week.

"I would say, yes, I'm comfortable with it," he said, replying to a question from a reporter. "In the next month, we're going to run the numbers and determine how we did."

During the summer and early fall, Stumpf's agency sends out an email bulletin every Monday and Thursday, tracking whether a harmful algal bloom is occurring in Lake Erie.

"The cyanobacterial (Microcystis) bloom continues in Maumee Bay and north of the islands," the Monday bulletin said. "In Maumee Bay, the bloom has decreased to low and moderate concentrations with toxin present only at very low concentrations. Northwest of the islands, the bloom is present at varying concentrations depending on wind speed. Under calm winds on Sunday, some scum areas appeared northwest of the Bass

Islands. During moderate winds (> 6 knots) the bloom decreased to low concentrations at the surface.

"Light to moderate winds this week may allow the bloom to be more visible at the surface. If winds drop to below five knots, some

patches of scum formation are possible northwest of the islands and in Maumee Bay. The bloom is expected to continue to remain in

the center of the basin away from land," it said.

As for Sandusky Bay, the bulletin said, "The persistent cyanobacteria bloom continues in Sandusky Bay. No other blooms have been detected further east in the central basin or the eastern basin."

This year's bloom has been small and it's also mostly been away from the mainland shoreline and from the islands, Stumpf said.

"What we had was pretty much out in the center in the western basin," he said. "In general, it was away from all of the water intakes."

Laura Johnson, director of the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University, also participated in issuing the forecast in July at Stone Lab. She said last week that the forecast of a small bloom "seems to be holding up fairly well."

She said a lack of heavy rainfall this year explains why the bloom hasn't been large.

The area did not get heavy rains in the spring and in the summer, and the rains the area did get were not huge storm events, she said.

Stumpf said he can't offer a prediction for 2017 yet. That depends on the amount of rain next year, and rain forecasts only go out about 45 days.

As weather forecasting becomes better, it may be be possible in a few years to predict in the fall whether heavy rains should be expected in the spring.

"That's not going to happen in 2017 or 2018," he cautioned.

Still, work is going on to determine the role that big weather patterns have in seasonal precipitation.

"Some of the relationships with the big weather patterns are being understood better," he said.