Sewage system needed for Lakeshore Drive

County leaders want to replace private septic tanks and package plants — small-scale operations for treating wastewater — with a public sewer system.

The $1.4 million project will affect more than 170 Lakeshore Drive homes and businesses between Spinnacker Bay and the drawbridge, said Gino Monaco, administrator for the Ottawa County Sanitary Engineer’s Office.

“The goal here is to protect our regional water intake, which is located less than one mile away from this area,” Monaco said. “The project will help eliminate inadequately treated wastewater from entering the lake.”

It’s possible private wastewater systems drain into the Portage River or Lake Erie, which could have a negative impact on the environment.

Once built, the new wastewater system would sidestep local waterways and carry sewage to Port Clinton for treatment.

“We have no idea where those (private) septic systems could be running,” said Tracy Colston, safety service director for Port Clinton. “At least if that water goes into our system, we’ll know it’s being treated.”

Environment health has been a concern for local officials. During recent years, Port Clinton’s waterfront endured multiple beach closures due to dangerous levels of bacteria.

“The private facilities will be abandoned and be connected to the public sewer once the new system goes in,” Monaco said. “This will ensure no wastewater will discharge into the lake.”

The designs were approved by the EPA in April. For now, the sanitary engineer’s office is busy securing funding, including local property tax assessments and grants.

“We hope to advertise for this project late next spring,” Monaco said. “Our goal is to secure additional grants to reduce local costs.”

Making sense of the dollars and cents

The $1.4 million commitment breaks down with:

• $485,000 coming from an Ohio EPA grant

• $459,000 coming from a state loan

• $456,000 coming from local property taxes

Note: The county could receive additional state grant money, which would decrease the amount needed from local taxpayers.

