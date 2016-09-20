Sandusky's free dump day scheduled for Saturday

The Citywide Cleanup event returns for a second year.

It’s part of a recurring series of free events which encourage city residents to spruce up Sandusky.

The cleanup event allows them to discard their unwanted materials rather than them gathering dust in homes, boulevards, vacant lots, dead-end streets and alleyways.

“It’s a health and safety issue,” said city commissioner Dave Waddington, who for years has spearheaded area cleanup initiatives.

People can dump off items at no cost, thanks to sponsorship from Barnes Nursery, Goodwill, Interstate Battery, Sandusky Steel and Cyclone Services.

“We feel that this is an important event offering the chance for local residents the ability to get rid of unwanted household items without having to travel to the county landfill,” city public services director Brad Link said. “The event remains a free service in hopes that it will attract as many people to participate as possible.”

Link continued: “Keeping the streets and boulevards clean and trash-free is important as we try to attract more people to want to live, work and play in the city and keep the current residents happy with the services we provide.

Can’t make Saturday’s event? Link offered a backup solution.

“We will also be offering, at no cost to residents four Saturdays in October — the 1st, 8th , 15th and 22nd — a chance to drop off the same material as the event at Sandusky Steel,” he said.

Want to go?

What: Citywide Cleanup drive-through drop off day

• Allowable items: unwanted household items, electronics except for TVs, furniture, bicycles and exercise equipment, appliances, batteries, prescription pills and unwanted paper documents

• Prohibited items: tires, hazardous waste, paint, propane tanks, liquids, household garbage, commercial landscaping debris, residential yard signs (trimmings, sod, stumps or rock)

Where: Shelby Street Public Boat Launch

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Who: Only open to Sandusky residents; bring identification for address verification; people can’t load large vehicles, such as commercial trailers and U-Hauls, to event.

Cost: Free

Contact: Call 419-627-5884 for more information

